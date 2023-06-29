Workers ready to 'occupy' Tara Mines if resolution is not secured

A union representing workers at Tara Mines said they are willing to “occupy the mines” if a satisfactory resolution is not secured for its members.

The operator of the mines, Boliden, announcement earlier this month that it intended to place the Co Meath operation into care and maintenance and temporarily lay off 650 workers.

The move came as a shock to workers, but Boliden blamed a decline in the price of zinc, high energy costs and generally high inflation for the decision.

In February this year, Boliden chief executive Mikael Staffas said operations at Tara Mines looked “pretty bad” during the autumn as energy prices soared, but that the situation at the mine had improved since then.

Boliden said yesterday that it remains on course to put the Irish mines – the largest zinc mine in Europe – under care and maintenance from July 14 after it rejected a series of union proposals aimed at saving the jobs.

It’s believed the care and maintenance will cost Boliden in the region of €10m per quarter and a small contingent of staff will be required during the period.

Siptu Division Organiser Adrian Kane said all three unions representing workers at the mine – Siptu, Unite and Connect – presented a range of cost efficiency measures that they believed could have overturned the decision but Boliden has now indicated that the decision will stand.

Mr Kane said talks will begin again later this morning, but insisted that “without some political intervention, it’s difficult to see how the decision will be reversed”.

At the moment, Boliden has said it only requires “40 people” to operate the facility, Mr Kane said, and there are “issues around the terms and conditions of the layoffs”.

“We’re not going anywhere until we resolve this to the satisfaction of our members,” he told RTÉ’s Moring Ireland.

“We’ll occupy the mine if it’s not resolved and we will continue to do so, until the issues that are outstanding between us are resolved.”

“We met with the shop stewards yesterday, and that’s the decision as it stands at the moment but we will continue to engage with the company to see if we can resolve the outstanding issues,” he added.

In terms of the type of political intervention that is required, Mr Kane said Government should consider offering an “energy subvention” as Boliden has argued that energy costs are now two and a half times what they were before the energy crisis.

He argued that greater social protection measures are also needed if the talks are unsuccessful, and the layoffs go ahead.

“If people were facing the dole in Belgium, they'd be on 90pc of what their average wage was, if they were in Denmark it would be 80pc, if it was the Netherlands it would be 70pc. Everybody is back down to €220 [in Ireland],” he said.

“We engaged during the pandemic in which you had the basis of some remodelling of that. Now is the opportune time and we’re looking for engagement with the Government on that if we can’t save the mine, in putting some sort of a pilot scheme in Tara Mines.”