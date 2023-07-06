Workers protest at Tara Mines over imminent suspension of operations

A number of workers are protesting at Tara Mines tonight over plans to suspend operations and temporarily lay off staff.

Talks have been ongoing this week between unions, the Government and Swedish parent company Boliden, but with little resolution.

Boliden, announcement last month that it intended to place the Co Meath operation into care and maintenance and temporarily lay off 650 workers.

The move came as a shock to workers, but Boliden blamed a decline in the price of zinc, high energy costs and generally high inflation for the decision.

Unite regional coordinating officer, Tom Fitzgerald said the workers are frustrated at management no disclosing profits at Tara Mines as well as a lack of commitment for a resumption of operations at the mines.

"Workers at Tara Mines, who are facing the prospect of indefinite layoff without pay, have clearly seen no alternative but to take this action due to the company’s intransigence and their refusal to engage with workers and their representatives in any meaningful way,” he said.

Independent.ie has made attempts to contact a spokesperson for Boliden.