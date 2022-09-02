| 13.7°C Dublin

Workers may swap cold for congestion as home-heating bills force return to the office

Traffic volumes naturally increase with the return of schools, although the increase this week has not been as high as expected. Photo: Stock image Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

Fear of rising home energy bills could lead remote workers to swap the discomfort of cold for the misery of congestion.

As the back-to-school rise in traffic volume kicks in, there are concerns that attempts to reduce car journeys and create quieter, cleaner, safer commuting may be thwarted by the energy crisis.

