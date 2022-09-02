Workers may swap cold for congestion as home-heating bills force return to the office

Fear of rising home energy bills could lead remote workers to swap the discomfort of cold for the misery of congestion.

As the back-to-school rise in traffic volume kicks in, there are concerns that attempts to reduce car journeys and create quieter, cleaner, safer commuting may be thwarted by the energy crisis.

Suburban and city roads were notably busier yesterday as the new school term began in earnest. The end of term-time working for many civil servants and the return of third-level institutions is expected to make conditions more challenging in the coming weeks.

Despite the extra activity, traffic volumes are not back to pre-Covid levels – a trend that is helping to keep down transport emissions.

Remote working, heavy increases in the price of petrol and diesel, reductions in public transport fares, more cycle lanes and the introduction of the Safe Routes to School programme have all helped to reduce the September surge.

Hundreds of schools have applied for Safe Routes funding to provide protected walking and cycle routes, bike parking and shelters.

Programme manager Tracey Lydon said the initiative helped with climate, congestion and costs. The average distance to primary school nationally is 1.5km.

“Considering that there are 183 days in a school year, a 1.5km round-trip cycle at both pick-up and drop-off could save a family approximately €225 on car fuel alone,” she said.

But as Covid concerns fizzle out for many, larger numbers of workers are returning to offices, and it is thought soaring energy bills could turn more in that direction.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told an Oireachtas Committee this week that remote working and hub arrangements might need greater attention to ensure the healthy practices formed during Covid continued.

He said people might be faced with the prospect of needing to go back to the office to try to keep their home costs down.

“I don’t think we’re going to go back to five days a week. I think most people want some sort of hybrid system,” he added.

“But I think one of the issues that might complicate that is that it could be expensive to heat homes throughout the day.”

He said there was no plan currently to increase work-from-home allowances in the upcoming Budget.

In 2019, traffic volumes between the first day of the school summer holidays and the first day of the autumn term differed by as much as a million vehicle journeys.

Covid skewed the gap in 2020 and 2021, but this year it does not appear so wide.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland monitors traffic-count stations and will have a clearer picture of trends early next week.