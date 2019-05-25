THREE workers are being treated for minor injuries after a suspected gas leak at a Cork medical devices plant.

Workers hospitalised after gas leak at Cork plant this morning

The Stryker plant in Carrigtwohill in east Cork was evacuated as a precautionary measure after the suspected leak in the early hours of this morning.

A number of staff members who were apparently exposed to the substance complained of feeling unwell.

Their symptoms ranged from dizziness to nausea and itchy eyes.

Stryker immediately triggered their emergency health and safety plan.

The nature of the gas involved is not yet confirmed.

The plant was evacuated and a full engineering safety inspection of all materials on site, including gases, is being undertaken.

A number of units of Cork Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Several fire brigade officials who assisted at the site were equipped with breathing apparatus and protective suits.

The three workers who complained of feeling unwell were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

They are not seriously injured.

All are expected to be discharged once they have been kept under precautionary monitoring.

As is routine in such cases, a full Health and Safety Authority (HSA) probe into the incident will be conducted.

The east Cork plant is one of three major plants operated by Stryker.

Stryker will conduct its own review into the incident.

