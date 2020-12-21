Workers have built up ‘mountains’ of annual leave due to lockdowns

A lot of employers may have discouraged workers from taking holidays because they were short staffed

Employers have been urged to allow workers extend their Christmas holidays if they built up a ‘mountain’ of annual leave during the pandemic.

Employers have a legal duty to ensure their staff avail of a minimum amount of leave each year.

Under working time legislation, this amounts to four working weeks in a leave year beginning on April 1, and two of the weeks should be taken in a row.

But many workers saw annual leave stack up in a year of lockdowns, when travel was curtailed.

Chief executive of the Irish SME Association (Isme), Neil McDonnell, said some employers may have to allow a greater carry-over into 2021.

“Unfortunately, leave-taking has not been monitored by some employers, who are now faced with people attempting to carry a lot into 2021,” said Mr McDonnell.

“People in lockdown have been disinclined to apply for leave. There’s not much to do or see when you’re confined to your kitchen.”

As a rule, he said, workers accrue a twelfth of their annual leave monthly and should have used at least half of it by the middle of the year.

“Employers should lengthen the Christmas break for those employees who have not taken their allotment,” he said.

He said they may allow a greater carry over into next year, or buy back leave given about the statutory entitlement.

Employment law solicitor Richard Grogan said a lot of employers may have discouraged workers from taking holidays because they were short staffed.

“If an employer has been saying to people, ‘you can hang on to your holidays’, this must be agreed and put in writing.

“If workers don’t get their statutory holidays, they can claim for breaches of the working time act.”

He said he believes a mountain of leave has built up. “Many people haven’t had their two weeks in Spain and many will ask if they can get paid instead,” he said.

An Ibec spokesperson said: “As we approach the end of this calendar year (which, for many employers, is also the end of the leave year), the majority of our members have indicated that they have already put arrangements in place with employees at a local level.”

