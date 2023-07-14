Workers at Tara Mines sent home as unions accepts terms of temporary closure

Some workers at Tara Mines were told they could finish-up at lunchtime yesterday, as the company’s operations will enter into care and maintenance from tomorrow.

Swedish owner Boliden announced that it intended to put the Meath operation into care and maintenance, and temporarily lay off 650 workers last month.

It blamed a decline in the price of zinc, rising energy costs and high levels of inflation.

The three unions representing workers at the mines have voted to accept proposals brokered by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in relation to the temporary lay-offs at the facility.

Under the agreement, the approximately 650 affected workers will get a weekly retainer of €65 per week on top of state benefits.

Interview with former workers at Tara Mines

At least 40 employees will be retained to carry out care and maintenance work at the zinc mine in Navan following the closure. Boliden has given no indication when the mine might reopen.

“The decision to enter care and maintenance has been taken to safeguard the long-term future of the mine. The management team will remain in dialogue with employees and stakeholders throughout this period,” Boliden said in a statement.

“The operations will enter care and maintenance as scheduled on the 14th of July 2023.”

The proposals brokered at the WRC were accepted by Siptu, Unite and Connect members with a 60pc to 40pc majority following a ballot.

The package includes assurances on improved allowances for members facing lay-off and guarantees that workers will return on existing terms and conditions following the proposed temporary closure.

Siptu Divisional Organiser, Adrian Kane said they will meet with Tara Mines management later this month to discuss the implementation of the agreement.

“The union will now embark on a major campaign to bring unemployment benefits in line with the EU norm. The reform of our grossly inadequate and unfair social protection system should be the lasting outcome of this dispute,” he added.

Meanwhile, SIPTU sector Organiser, John Regan said their “campaign now turns to seeking to get the mine back in production at the earliest opportunity”.

“We have always said that the Government has a key role to play in bringing this about,” he said.

Michael Lealan (56) was one of the workers who “finished up” at lunchtime today.

Mr Lealan has worked as a miner in the Navan facility for the past 17 years.

He said the mood around facility shifted from “anger” to “depression” over the course of the closure process.

“I saw it first-hand. It was anger for a week or two, disbelief, and in the last few days you can see a kind of depression, or devastation building in, as the reality kicked in. From rage to quietness,” he said.

Mr Lealan has three grown-up children and under the temporary pay agreement, he will get €285 per week – roughly “60pc” less than his normal weekly wage, he said.

The closure has come in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, and Mr Lealan said the financial support that the affected workers will get is “not enough”.

“Nobody is happy with the package, but it is the best they [the unions] could get, unfortunately. People have to adjust very quickly or get more work. It’s as simple as that and doing jobs that are so specialised for so long, that’s not always easy for people. After 17, 18, 20 years that’s a big change.”

Mr Lealan said the workers hope that “temporary will mean temporary”, but as no defined period has been confirmed, he and others feel “a lot of mistrust about what is going on”.

He added that the level of social welfare that is provided to people in his position by the state is “very hard to take”.

“It’s unbelievable that people can get so little having put in so much. The cliff-edge benefits system regardless of what you’ve been paying seems a bit harsh,” he said.