Worker 'who headbutted colleague' wins €14,000 award for unfair dismissal

A worker accused of headbutting a colleague in a toilet on a night out has been awarded more than €14,000 compensation for being unfairly dismissed.

The man, who worked for the company since 2008, lost his job in March this year on the grounds of gross misconduct.

But the Workplace Relations Commission found his claim was well founded due to fundamental procedural breaches in the investigatory process and awarded him €14,180.

The company is not named in the decision, but a union official involved in the case said he worked for RHI Magnesita, in Drogheda.

