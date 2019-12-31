Worker 'who headbutted colleague' wins €14,000 award for unfair dismissal
A worker accused of headbutting a colleague in a toilet on a night out has been awarded more than €14,000 compensation for being unfairly dismissed.
The man, who worked for the company since 2008, lost his job in March this year on the grounds of gross misconduct.
But the Workplace Relations Commission found his claim was well founded due to fundamental procedural breaches in the investigatory process and awarded him €14,180.
The company is not named in the decision, but a union official involved in the case said he worked for RHI Magnesita, in Drogheda.
His colleague, referred to as Mr A, brought a complaint of bullying, harassment and assault in January this year. This was followed by complaints from other staff.
Mr A referred to an incident on January 25 this year during a work night out in a pub to celebrate when two colleagues finished their apprenticeships.
Following an earlier verbal altercation, he alleged that his co-worker headbutted him in the toilet. The hearing was told the worker gave €20 to a toilet attendant to keep him quiet.
Mr A said another colleague, Mr C, came in to check on him as his co-worker told him he had headbutted him and was concerned for his wellbeing. He also claimed his co-worker called him a "stupid c**t" and told him to "f**k off" at work.
At a meeting in February, the worker denied he headbutted Mr A and described it as a "head motion". He said he gave money to the toilet attendant as a tip and claimed Mr C was trying to get his job.
Adjudication officer Breiffni O'Neill said he did not believe the January gathering met the definition of a work associated event and therefore should not have been investigated.
He said the worker suffered a loss of €35,450 but reduced the award to €14,180 as he said he contributed substantially to his dismissal.
Unite official William Quigley, who represented the worker, said he got the outcome he predicted. "Our member was always going to be happy once it was shown the process was unfair. Money wasn't the driving force."
RHI Magnesita said it was not making any comment.
Irish Independent