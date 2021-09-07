Worker fired for posting video online that used the ‘N’ word gets €6,500 for unfair dismissal

Worker said he made it clear that he viewed the video as a joke. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A worker was sacked for posting an allegedly racist video on an internal Microsoft Teams group during the pandemic that “used the ‘N’ word repeatedly”.

Jevgeni Rykov, who was employed as a technician at Equinix Ireland Enterprises, lost his job last year after posting the YouTube video.

However, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has awarded him €6,500 after finding the decision to dismiss him was unfair.

Mr Rykov posted a link to the video on an informal group platform called SuperHappyFunTime in June last year.

The group was set up by his team manager to encourage members of the team to have fun while they worked on site during the pandemic.

A manager referred to as Mr B told the hearing the video used the ‘N’ word repeatedly and referred to ethnic minorities.

He said it was derogatory and from his perspective the use of the ‘N’ word is totally unacceptable.

The manager accepted the video stated at the beginning it was a parody, but said it was the worst he had seen on any platform, and offensive at a sensitive time for the black community.

Mr Rykov was asked to remove the video after being told it was offensive, which he did.

He was suspended pending an investigation and was later dismissed from his job at the data centre.

Mr Rykov said the video that was made by an Israeli-American comedian has been available since December 2013 and had over 6.5 million views.

He said at the investigation meeting he made it clear that he viewed it as a joke and that it commences with the words “this is jokes not for kids”.

Mr Rykov, a Lituanian national, said he comes from a different society and the video for him was only a joke.

He argued that the sanction of dismissal was disproportionate and the appeals process was flawed as there was no hearing, but a “paper review”.

His employer denied he was unfairly dismissed.

At the hearing, it outlined a previous incident In April last year in which he posted a separate comment in response to the promotion of events by the employer’s Pride Connect Group.

This was removed and he had a call with his HR manager, but no formal warning was issued.

It said the employee did not see the video as racist until his suspension, when he said he could see how other people would see it as racist. The employer said he shared it with two colleagues and showed it to a colleague who describes himself as a member of the black community.

He asked him if he thought it was offensive, but the colleague did not respond and left the area where he was being shown the video.

It said a decision was made to dismiss him for gross misconduct, and an appeal officer later carried out a review of the papers and upheld the decision to dismiss.

WRC adjudication officer John Harraghy found it was not unreasonable for his employer to dismiss him.

He said it is clear that the video contained components “which could be deemed to be racist in nature and offensive”.

However, he found the process followed in reaching that decision was flawed and unfair.



