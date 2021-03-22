Work is underway today to turn the Clontarf Castle hotel into one of the country’s first quarantine venues.

The four-star hotel in the northside suburb of Clontarf will become one of four facilities to house travellers entering the State from 33 at-risk countries for Covid-19, including South Africa and Brazil.

Clontarf Castle, which has 111 rooms and a large conference hall commonly used for weddings, has been block-booked until May 21, so will be used for this purpose until at least the next two months.

During normal times, rooms can cost up to €395 a night.

Read More

It is one of 24 venues owned by Tifco Hotel Group, which has been awarded the State contract to provide mandatory quarantine. The group also manages the Crowne Plaza hotel at Dublin Airport.

The Clontarf venue was a hive of activity this afternoon as the grounds were cordoned off with bollards and tape with a pedestrian walk-way put in place to accommodate local residents.

A security guard was stationed at the entrance to the site, which will be manned 24 hours a day and cars have already been banned from driving into the hotel grounds.

Company 1 Plus Security will be in charge of security operations and ensuring all quarantining visitors do not leave the immediate grounds of the hotel.

In addition to the driveway access, there is also a pedestrian exit area at the side of the hotel which leads onto Kincora Grove which also must be guarded around the clock.

It is understood that the hotel will be in a position to welcome its new guests within days and a large freight truck was seen delivering equipment there this morning.

News of its change in use was met with cautious optimism locally with Green Party Cllr Donna Cooney saying that if this guaranteed the hotel’s future, then it was a positive step.

Cllr Cooney said she was glad Ireland is finally going to have a quarantine system in place “as opposed to what happened at Christmas” where travellers were free to come in and out of the State.

“If it makes it more viable for Clontarf Castle to stay open, then it’s a good thing,” she said.

“It’s also fairly close to Beaumont Hospital in case of any health issues arising. I don’t think it’s such a bad idea, if it’s not being used now. There could be worse places to be quarantined than in Clontarf.”

However, she suggested that hotels beside the airport may be more suitable as there was less travel involved in transporting arriving passengers and there might be “less temptation” to try and go out for a walk.

“They have to stay within the hotel so it’s not like people are going to be wandering out of the castle, out and about. I wouldn’t be against it but you would need someone guarding both entrances,” she said.

Once confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the new mandatory quarantine system will be in place within days.

Passengers arriving from 33 countries deemed to be at high risk for Covid-19 will have to book places in quarantine centres before their arrival.

On the advice of the chief medical officer, the minister can add or remove countries from the list.

It will cost just under €2,000 per adult and around €500 for any child over three-years-old.

Passengers who flout new mandatory hotel quarantine laws could face €4,000 fines and a month in prison for a first offence.

Four hotels will be used when the quarantining system is first introduced but the Tifco Group has committed to surge capacity if there is demand for additional rooms.

A person staying in a quarantine hotel will not get to choose where they stay but rather it will be chosen at random when they book their place.

Read More





Online Editors