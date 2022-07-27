| 11.2°C Dublin

Wordy winner: Dubliner makes finals of Countdown and is now hoping to bring the coveted trophy home to Ireland

Edward Byrne on the show with guest Jenny Ryan, numbers queen Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent Expand

David Cendon

A civil servant from Dublin with a knack for cracking conundrums, solving equations and finding nine-letter words has become a Countdown “Octochamp”.

Having won all eight of his matches on the long-running words and numbers show, Edward Byrne (26), from Booterstown, is now in a prime position to become only the second Irish person to win the series.

