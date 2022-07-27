Wordy winner: Dubliner makes finals of Countdown and is now hoping to bring the coveted trophy home to Ireland

A civil servant from Dublin with a knack for cracking conundrums, solving equations and finding nine-letter words has become a Countdown “Octochamp”.

Having won all eight of his matches on the long-running words and numbers show, Edward Byrne (26), from Booterstown, is now in a prime position to become only the second Irish person to win the series.

Celebrating its 40th birthday this year, the Channel 4 game show has aired more than 7,000 episodes and has had 85 series winners. Mr Byrne is now in the finals and vying to be its 86th winner.

In 2014, fellow Dubliner Mark Murray became the first Irish champion of the show.

This is not the first time Mr Byrne has been on Countdown, though, having been a contestant in 2014 and lost. “I have wanted to go back on ever since,” he said.

“I reapplied again in 2020 on the Channel 4 website where they test you to see if they will accept you on the show. The pandemic happened so I had to wait two years. I flew out to Manchester towards the end of April,” he said.

Mr Byrne is an avid fan of Countdown, having watched it as a child with his grandparents after school.

“I forgot about it for years, until one day I turned it on when I was 17,” he said, adding that he then started playing it online on a website called Apterous, which mimics Countdown’s structure but which states on its home page “is definitely not Countdown”.

“Every series winner has trained on there,” said Mr Byrne. “I got to the level I am at by playing constantly. When I started out, I was not that great. I did not study the dictionary or anything like that. I used to be very into videogames, and lately I turned to word games. This became my gaming.”

He also cut his teeth on the amateur tournament circuit FOCAL Countdown, which runs events across the UK and takes place in a different city every month or two. “I got to meet a lot of enthusiasts

and ex-contestants of the show – playing with them helped. Tips and things like that,” he added.

At one of these events, Mr Byrne met the series 70 winner Mark Murray, the first Countdown champion hailing from Ireland, and went on to host some FOCAL tournaments in Ireland.

Mr Byrne had a special run on the show as it was the last hurrah for current Countdown host Anne Robinson, who announced she was leaving the show amid reports of on-set acrimony. Robinson’s replacement was this week announced as fellow Liverpudlian Les Dennis.

While Mr Byrne told the Irish Independent that it was “rumoured that she didn’t get along with the rest of the cast of the show”, he said he quite liked her.

“Anne Robinson has a really big persona, she grills the hell out of contestants. Personally, I really enjoyed her hosting. She asked me a lot more questions, I really relished all the banter I had with her,” he said.

During his time on the show, the words whizz also got to meet the queens of Countdown, lexicographer Susie Dent and numbers specialist Rachel Riley. Each filming block also has a different celebrity guest and for Mr Byrne, the guests were I’m a Celebrity winner Christopher Biggins and Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan from quiz show The Chase.

Mr Byrne, now an “Octochamp”, is eager to fly back to the Countdown studios in Manchester and film the series finals in October, set to air on Christmas, and bring the trophy home to Ireland.

“I would say I have a very good chance to win, but I will be playing against people who have done as well as me. They will be able to keep up,” he said. “I need to be practising more than I am to be absolutely sure. The level of competition will be very well-matched.”