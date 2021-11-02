IRISH influencer Charleen Murphy has criticised Bohemians supporters who sang vile chants about her during a recent football match.

Ms Murphy’s boyfriend, Danny Mandroiu, plays for Shamrock Rovers and featured during the game in question.

In August, Bohemians wrote to supporters to remind them that “misogynistic or sexist” chants would not be tolerated. The Dublin club did this after complaints were made about chants from the crowd during their FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Mr Mandroiu, a former Bohemians player, was the target of unsavoury jibes about his partner.

Read More

Due to Covid restrictions at the time, the game was attended by just 800 spectators, all of whom were season ticket holders.

Ms Murphy (23) says this wasn’t the first time her partner was targeted by Bohemians supports.

“He moved from Bohs to Rovers and they're huge rivals, so he moved and they just weren't happy with that,” she told Independent.ie. “They just gave him so much hate.”

That ‘hate’ intensified during the FAI Cup match when, according to Ms Murphy, a number of supporters held a flag with her face printed on it and chanted that she was a “hoe and a slut”.

"They were chanting ‘your bird is a slut’. They had to pay for the flag – grown men were using their money [for that].

“Words like hoe and slut are just horrible, and these men probably all have girlfriends and sisters and daughters. I think it’s because I have a platform that they’re picking at me.

"I felt so bad for Dano, I’m used to the hate as I’m on Instagram, but for him, he’s just trying to play.

Expand Close Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, in September. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, in September. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"Imagine working in an office and people are shouting at you. That’s his job.”

The fashion blogger has amassed 120,000 followers on Instagram and has started a podcast with her friend Ellie Kelly (26), who is one of Ireland’s top make-up influencers. Ms Kelly has close to 300,000 followers on Instagram.

The duo said they hope their GoLoud podcast, called Hold My Drink, will help their followers understand them better, as only so much can be told through Instagram or a 30-second TikTok.

Due to their jobs, the friends have both been subject to online hate, but Ms Kelly said the good outweighs the bad and that she is grateful to be in such a privileged position.

"People have threatened to burn down my car and even my house, and I’ve been threatened that my house will be broken into and my family will be murdered,” she said.

"I've had so many threats that I've been told by people not to be on my own outside.

"The good always has to outweigh the bad though, because you'd be in a very different place if you let it consume you and take over.

“And that’s when they’ll win. We are very appreciative of the life we live and the job we get to call a job. We are very privileged.”

The Dubliner, who was in a relationship with social media star Conor Ryan, said there’s no doubt that being in the public eye damaged their relationship.

"I think it (social media) ruined some of my relationship, there’s no doubt about that. We did it ourselves, but people just felt so entitled at one stage of my life.”

The make-up artist explained that some of her followers believed they should know what was going on in her and her boyfriend's relationship because they shared some of it on social media.

"At one stage of my life I was going through a bad patch in my relationship and I was getting messages from people saying ‘tell me what happened’ and I’d say no because it’s not their business, but they’d say ‘well, you brought us this far along your journey’.

“Also, to see people publicly speak about your relationship as if you can't see what they're saying is a kick in the teeth.

"Behind closed doors, no one knows what actually happens, they see pictures of us online and the odd story or video, that kind of thing, and that's it.

"There is a side of it (social media) that I think definitely ruins relationships.”

Ms Murphy said she has also had issues with sharing her relationship publicly, as she has received messages from girls telling lies about her partner.

But, as he also has a public platform, she said she and her boyfriend have a good understanding of one another.

“Dano has a public platform as well, which is good because we both know what it’s like,” she said.

"It works because we can relate to each other with what it’s like to get hate and stuff, so in a way it's nice.”

Both women hope their podcast – which hit number one on the Spotify Ireland charts on its first day of release – won’t just be a place for their followers to get to know them better, but also a platform to share advice with their listeners.

"It’s like an older sister vibe, somewhere for girls to go if they don’t have a sister or someone in their lives that they can go to with issues,” said Ms Kelly.

“The girls' Whatsapp group is what we keep saying. We don’t want it to be too serious, but we also want to touch on important topics.”