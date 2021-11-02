Close

‘Words like hoe… are just horrible’ – influencer Charleen Murphy criticises Bohemians fans for chants directed at her and boyfriend Danny Mandriou

Ms Murphy’s partner, a football player for Shamrock Rovers, was singled out for abuse during an FAI Cup match at Dalymount Park

Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly started a GoLoud podcast called Hold My Drink. Expand
Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, in September. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly started a GoLoud podcast called Hold My Drink.

Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring against Waterford at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, in September. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ciara O'Loughlin

IRISH influencer Charleen Murphy has criticised Bohemians supporters who sang vile chants about her during a recent football match.

Ms Murphy’s boyfriend, Danny Mandroiu, plays for Shamrock Rovers and featured during the game in question.

In August, Bohemians wrote to supporters to remind them that “misogynistic or sexist” chants would not be tolerated. The Dublin club did this after complaints were made about chants from the crowd during their FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park.

