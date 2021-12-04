‘Words cannot describe the loss we feel’- Dublin Flea Market to close at the end of the month

The founders and organisers of the Dublin Flea Market have announced that it will be closing at the end of this month.

They said they’re “not in a position” to continue operating the stalls so it will officially cease operation at the end of 2021.

Founders and organisers of the market, Aisling, Dave, Luca and Sharon said after 11 years of trading they don’t want to close up shop, but it must be done due to Dublin’s skyrocketing rent prices.

"This was not a decision we made easily, in fact, it was not a decision we feel like we had full control over,” they said.

"This decision was sired by the unfortunate red tape and rocketing rents of the ever difficult Dublin City, where cultural spaces are at an all-time low and buildings are still being demolished to make way for more hotels and overpriced office blocks.

"The reality of the pandemic also played its part and the shift in focus and energy that brought many of us to exodus the constricting confines of the city walls.”

The Dublin Flea Market traded in Newmarket Square for a decade, and in The Digital Hub on Thomas Street for the last 12 months.

The founders continued: "We hosted thousands of traders who travelled from all over Ireland and as far as the UK and France to trade with us.

"We also welcomed hundreds of thousands of happy market visitors from Ireland and all over the world. We believe that together we created one of the country’s best and most loved markets.

“We know how much people miss the Flea. We know this because we are told constantly. And we know how much we miss it because our lives and Dublin are just not the same for us anymore.

“Words cannot really describe the loss we feel.

“Thank you all for being there with us. It was a beautiful thing.”



