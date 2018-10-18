'Words cannot describe how good this feels' - Dublin syndicate celebrate €6m Lotto win

A small Dublin syndicate have said “words can’t describe” their joy as they collected nearly €6m in Lotto winnings - two weeks after striking the jackpot.

The group finally made their way to Lotto HQ in the city centre yesterday to collect their winning cheque for a massive €5,781,232 after enjoying some time to let the news sink in.

The syndicate hit gold when their numbers came up in the Lotto draw on Wednesday October 3.

They bought their winning ticket at the Spar Express store on Rathfarnham Road in Dublin 14, who were delighted to sell the winning ticket earlier this month.

The group, who wish to remain private and have kept their big win secret, waited two weeks to make their claim and visit the National Lottery Winners Room.

The head of the syndicate said: “Words cannot describe how good this feels. I’ve been playing the Lotto since the start and I only won once – when I matched five numbers about 20 years ago and won £700 pounds (Irish Punts).

“I’m delighted that we won as a syndicate and we will always have this win and our experience today as a memory together and the money will be a great boost to us all.”

This was the tenth Lotto jackpot win of 2018. So far this year, more than €50 million has been paid out in Lotto jackpot prizes.

Meanwhile, a lucky Kerryman was joined by his partner in the Winners Room as he was presented with a cheque for €250,000 after he won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize on Saturday, October 6.

The man said: “I’m still shocked. It’s a lovely amount to win. It means I can clear my mortgage and still have a chunk left over!

“I was scrolling through my phone the Sunday after the draw and saw the news on Radio Kerry’s social media feed so I pulled my ticket out of my jacket and scanned it on the National Lottery App. I couldn’t believe it and even checked the numbers about 50 times after it.”

The lucky winner bought his ticket at Eagers store on High Street in Killarney.

Online Editors