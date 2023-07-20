Women’s World Cup: Ireland fans’ anger over glitches in RTÉ coverage of game

Ireland's Katie McCabe warms up on the pitch before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Group B match at the Sydney Football Stadium

Soccer fans have taken to social media to express their frustration at RTÉ’s starting coverage of Ireland’s opening game in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Girls in Green kicked off their World Cup journey in Sydney against the competition hosts in front of a crowd of 80,000 supporters from near and far.

However, the quality of the coverage of the game, which is being aired live on RTÉ 2, has been criticised.

The audio seemed to be progressing more quickly than the visual aspect of the clash and at times was quite difficult for viewers to hear what the commentators were saying as the game neared half time.

The national broadcaster displayed a banner at the bottom of the screen apologising for the poor sound quality.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said it is aware of the issue and trying to fix it “as soon as possible”.

So enjoyable to be forced to go back and watch pre-roll ads every time you have to refresh when the RTÉ Player glitches out 🙄 #COYGIG #COYRTEP pic.twitter.com/jwviSNowgD — Susan Daly (@BiddyEarly) July 20, 2023

One Twitter user said: “If your watching the coverage of the game on RTE 2 can ye hear the delay between the commentators and the live pictures?”

While another wrote: “is the sound ahead of the picture on RTE 2 for anyone?”

Neither team had scored in the first half.

Australian player Sam Kerr was ruled out of the match after sustaining a calf injury.