Women’s World Cup: A historic win by Ireland at Hampden Park that was years in the making

Back in 2014, Republic of Ireland players (left to right) Sarah Rowe, Megan Connolly, Savannah McCarthy, Ciara O'Connell and Katie McCabe celebrate after the Uefa Women's Under-19s Championship Finals against Spain in Norway. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A young Denise O'Sullivan in action against Hikari Takagi of Japan at the Fifa under-17s Women’s World Cup in Trinidad & Tobago back in 2010. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland team at the Fifa under-17s Women’s World Cup in 2010, featuring some of today's current stars of the senior team. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland celebrates with teammates after their side qualifies for the 2023 Fife Women's World Cup at Hampden Park on Tuesday. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

History was made on Tuesday night when Ireland booked their place at the women’s World Cup next year.

It was a moment that was watched with pride by a nation as the team emerged victorious over Scotland. But as well as for the squad, backroom team and management, it was also a very special moment for all the people who played a role in assisting them in getting to this point from the time they were young.

A 72nd-minute strike by Amber Barrett may have ensured that they are on the way to the 2023 World Cup, but the groundwork for this team’s success goes back many years.

Here we speak to people who have witnessed first-hand how the women’s work and dedication brought them through the ranks to reach this point.

Parent

Katie McCabe’s father Gary McCabe watched as his daughter captained the side to victory at Hampden Park.

Her family, in Kilnamanagh, south Dublin, and the local community, were delighted for her.

“I played football myself from the time I was walking. I always kept my children involved in sport,” said Mr McCabe, a father of 11; seven girls and four boys.

"Katie didn’t start playing till she was about five,” he said.

Mr McCabe brought her to play in “mini World Cups” around the corner, and that was her first taste of football.

He said he knew even from that age that Katie had a special talent. “She took to it like a duck to water, and she progressed and progressed, and she is where she is today. She just had natural talent,” he said of the 27-year-old.

Current Ireland manager Vera Pauw with Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland training session in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Current Ireland manager Vera Pauw with Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland training session in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mr McCabe spent many years on the sidelines watching Katie play from her younger years upwards. His youngest daughter Lauryn (14) is also a very talented player and is with the Ireland under-16s squad, so he is back on the sidelines regularly with her.

“History is repeating itself and I’m doing the same thing again. Lauryn started playing when she was five or six as well, and you can see the talent in her even at that age.”

The girls’ brother, also called Gary, also spent 12 years in the League of Ireland.

And the McCabe family’s football-mad dad admits he loves it. “I love being out at games, I love being outdoors,” he said.

The proud father told Independent.ie that last Tuesday night was a special one, and to get the results from other games with it, ensuring qualification, was “more than special”.

"It was magic over there, it was. A few tears came to my eyes,” he said of their triumph in Glasgow.

"It was a great moment for her, the team, the fans who were there and the people who were here watching it. It gave a lift to the country.”

Manager

Harry Kenny said that it isn’t the first time he remembers Amber Barrett scoring a crucial goal.

He was managing some members of the winning women’s squad back when they were just 16.

Kenny played an integral role in the World Cup campaign in Trinidad and Tobago, assisting Noel King with the FAI’s under-17 girls team in 2010.

He subsequently took over the manager’s role with the under-17 girls in 2012 when King got the job as the men’s under-21s manager. He recalls it being a great time, as “all those girls were very talented coming through”.

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan (26), originally from New Jersey, was in fact scouted by Kenny back in 2012. “I actually went to a tournament in the States, looking for girls that had Irish connections. I came across a couple. She has gone all way through as a brilliant goalkeeper for them.”

He explained he had a brother in the US, and he knew about the regional trials to make the USA squad. “I was looking through programmes with girls with Irish-sounding names,” he recalled.

The Republic of Ireland team at the Fifa under-17s Women's World Cup in 2010, featuring some of today's current stars of the senior team. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp The Republic of Ireland team at the Fifa under-17s Women’s World Cup in 2010, featuring some of today's current stars of the senior team. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

He asked some players over for a trial, including Brosnan. “A few of them made it at the time but obviously didn’t go on to the senior team.”

Current stars Amber Barrett, Katie McCabe, Megan Campbell, Denise O’Sullivan and Chloe Mustaki all played with his squad. “They were very, very good,” he said.

"Amber’s goal the other night, I remember her doing the very same thing at under-17s level. She was a sub, and I brought her on and she ran the length of the pitch and got the winner.”

It was a crucial goal. “It was the winner to get us from the first phase into an elite phase.” That would probably have been back in 2012.

“She is a sprinter, very, very quick.”

The girls were spread all over the country, but: "there were great people running their local clubs. They would take them up and down for trials and training,” he recalled. "They were brilliant people.”

He said of the team’s success, “I was delighted for them”.

"It will give the country a great boost, it’s something to look forward to next summer, it really is.”

Coach

Wilton United coach Pat Bowdren said that Cork native and team member Denise O’Sullivan (28) joined the club when she was just over the age of 12, and she was “determined from day one”.

She remained at the club for around six years. "She was a natural from day one, and was able to do anything you asked her to do.”

A young Denise O'Sullivan in action against Hikari Takagi of Japan at the Fifa under-17s Women's World Cup in Trinidad & Tobago back in 2010. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp A young Denise O'Sullivan in action against Hikari Takagi of Japan at the Fifa under-17s Women’s World Cup in Trinidad & Tobago back in 2010. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In 2008, his team won the FAI Cup at under-14s level. “She was the smallest girl on the pitch, and she got the two goals, and they were both from corners, two headers,” he recalled.

"She was always a great kid to deal with. They were a talented side.”

Speaking about last Tuesday's night’s success, he said: “I though the goal was brilliant. It was a great finish. It was brilliant win.”

He added that Denise O’Sullivan’s success is great for “Cork and the country“.