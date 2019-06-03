Women's Mini-Marathon: Making an impact - a dash with splash of colour on the streets

Now in its 37th year, it's the largest female-only event of its kind in the world, and women came from every county in the country to take part in it.

Starting from Fitzwilliam Place at 2pm, the entrants walked, jogged and ran the 10km course, with many using it as an opportunity to fundraise for charities.

First past the post yesterday was Kilkenny woman Aoibhe Richardson (22), who stormed home in just 34 minutes, 35 seconds, to loud cheers from onlookers.

"It was my first Mini Marathon. I have done a couple of 10ks on the track but never on the road so it was good experience. It was very different," she said.

Aoibhe, who is with Portland Athletics Club, said that she had only flown home on Wednesday night from the US, where she is in college, for the summer.

On the move: The field makes its way through the streets of Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Participants celebrate crossing the finish line. Photo: Gerry Mooney Winning smile: Aoibhe Richardson celebrates coming in first place. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meanwhile, the Garrihy sisterhood were also out in force. Sisters Aoibhin, Ailbhe and Doireann and mum Clare all togged out as ambassadors for the event.

Actress Aoibhin was the Mini Marathon debutante of the group, having missed out last year as she was heavily pregnant with her first child, Honorah.

"Last year I took on the role of head cheerleader for the girls because I was due Honorah a few weeks later, so I couldn't run it," she told the Irish Independent.

However, Aoibhin didn't let motherhood get in the way of training for the race, and took Honorah along for the ride.

Runners: Elaine O’Driscoll, Aherla, with Linda Hawes,Trish Lyons and Oonagh Buckley, all Ballincollig. Photo: Jim Coughlan Winning smile: Aoibhe Richardson celebrates coming in first place. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"I just brought her with me. Every time, whether it's in the buggy or the sling, she's been my buddy," she said.

While some of the participants were running for the first time, many were veterans of the popular race, including Theresa Byrne (74), from Leixlip, who was marking her 29th year taking part in the Mini Marathon.

"I always try to encourage people, do not give up," she said. "Life is for living. You mightn't be well today, but tomorrow you can climb a mountain."

Not even having her arm in a sling after a trip nine weeks ago stopped Theresa. "You just put that behind you," she said.

Many runners had deeply personal reasons for taking part. Some 17 members of one Dublin family came together to fundraise for the St Francis Hospice in memory of Deirdre Walsh (54) who died from lung cancer in February, after a diagnosis last October.

The group were delighted to have managed to raise around €5,000, and commended the care that the hospice in Blanchardstown had provided to Deirdre.

Her daughters Niamh (26) and Aoibheann (24), from Swords, were among those in the large family group taking part.

"Our mum was an Irish dancing teacher. She ran loads of marathons. She was multi-talented," said Niamh.

"We decided to do it for the hospice where she passed away because they were so good to us," said Aoibheann.

Meanwhile, a teenager with an incredibly painful skin-blistering condition completed her first Mini Marathon with help from friends.

Claudia Scanlon (15), from Terenure, has the severe form of the butterfly skin disease epidermyolysis bullosa, which leaves 80pc of her body covered in open wounds.

Wheelchair user Claudia and her mum Liz Collins took on the challenge with friends helping to push her wheelchair. Towards the end of the race, Claudia left her wheelchair to walk across the finish line with her mum Liz.

The theme of the event's campaign was 'Women with impact'.

Kathy Endersen, chief executive of Women's Mini Marathon, said that the women who took part yesterday embodied this theme, whether they were making an impact by raising funds for a cause close to their heart, or by achieving their personal fitness goals.

It was announced yesterday that title sponsor VHI has extended its partnership with the Women's Mini Marathon for a further two years, up to and including 2021.

This will take its sponsorship of the event to seven years.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond said he received "numerous complaints from commuters attempting to make their way to the city centre and home" after the race.

"Following the Mini Marathon, I was inundated with calls from angry constituents who had to battle with overcrowding and mass confusion to get into the city centre and then to take the Luas home," he said, adding Luas insisted on using a skeleton service.

A spokesperson for Transdev said: "The trams were busy, but there were extra trams in service.

"The Mini Marathon is always a great day full of great atmosphere. We were well prepared, and still are for the June bank holiday weekend.

"It is not true to say we had a skeleton staff on, and the public are always advised at times of any major public event that they need to allow extra time to travel to and from an event."

Irish Independent