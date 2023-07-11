Women whose babies were born with complications from epilepsy drug ‘reluctantly’ agree to non-statutory inquiry

Women whose babies were born with complications from the epilepsy drug sodium valproate have “reluctantly” agreed to the Government’s plans for a non-statutory inquiry into the drug.

Government approval was given today for an inquiry into the past licensing and use of sodium valproate medication in pregnant women which is linked to birth defects and developmental issues in hundreds of children.

It is sold in Ireland as Epilim and valproate has been licensed here since 1983 for use in epilepsy and bipolar disorder.

The Organisation for Anticonvulsant Syndrome (OACS) Ireland said it had been lobbying for a statutory probe into the effects of Epilim on pregnant women and children, but was “were left in no doubt” by the Government that a non-statutory inquiry was “the only terms on offer”.

The Cabinet announced today that it was setting up an inquiry into sodium valproate. The drug is estimated to have caused major malformations in hundreds of Irish children between 1975 and 2015 after their mothers were prescribed the drug during pregnancy.

Many women said that they were never warned of the risks the drug posed to unborn babies. Since 2014, OACS Ireland has been campaigning alongside Epilepsy Ireland to secure a state-run investigation into the drug.

Karen Keely, chairperson of OACS Ireland, said: “From the outset, OACS Ireland members favoured the establishment of a Statutory Inquiry as being the most appropriate vehicle to fully investigate the history of the licencing and prescribing of sodium valproate in Ireland. However, we were left in no doubt during our prolonged negotiations that the terms of reference agreed by Cabinet today were the only terms on offer. Our members reluctantly agreed to proceed with a non-statutory inquiry.

“The last three years have been marked by lengthy and frustrating delays in getting the inquiry established with extensive discussions on the form of the inquiry and its terms of reference.”

Ms Keely said that while the inquiry is not what she would have chosen, she hoped that it would answer the questions of families - some of whom had been “catastrophically” harmed.

“However, we are under no illusions about the non-statutory nature of the inquiry and recognise that we are at the end of a phase of our campaigning, rather than the end of the campaign,” she said.

Peter Murphy, chief executive of Epilepsy Ireland, said this inquiry would help understand “the history of sodium valproate, and the impact that exposure to the drug has had for an estimated 1,250 families in Ireland”.

“Other European countries including the UK and France have already taken action on this issue, and we hope that Irish families will soon have their voices heard, and in time, the answers they rightly deserve,” Mr Murphy said.

“By documenting the regulation and practices around the prescribing and dispensing of sodium valproate, alongside a thorough review of the development of scientific data over time, a clearer historical picture will emerge not just for those impacted but to inform recommendations to ensure that this never happens again. It is vital that public trust in how our medicines is regulated and prescribed is maintained. It is equally vital that we do all possible to ensure the safety of women who continue to be prescribed the medication to this day, as well as their future children.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the purpose of the inquiry is to provide a voice to people with a diagnosis of foetal valproate spectrum disorder (FVS), their mothers and other family members.

“When I met with the patient groups involved with this issue, I supported their call for an inquiry, and I am very pleased to be able to progress this. This inquiry will be designed to give a voice to patients and their families while looking at the use of sodium valproate in Ireland since it was first licensed.

“There is work to be done before the non-statutory inquiry can commence, but this is an important milestone, and my officials will now work to bring this forward”.

He said that sodium valproate continues to be an essential part of the treatment plan for some patients and is an effective medication.

"It is important that people who are currently taking sodium valproate do not make any changes to their treatment without discussing any concerns they have with their doctor in the first instance.”

A HSE Rapid Review report in 2018 estimated that 1,250 children have been affected by valproate since 1975 in Ireland.

It said that one in 10 children exposed to valproate in the womb are at high risk of congenital malformations and up to 30pc to 40pc are at high risk of serious developmental disorders.

The medicine now has to carry health warnings and doctors and pharmacists are obliged to talk to patients about risks.