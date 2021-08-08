| 14.8°C Dublin

Women Olympians are truly the role models our daughters need to see 

Women who are revered not for how they look, but because they run or swim fast, jump high or punch hard

Suzanne Breen

Reality TV stars, Tik Tok influencers, celebrities who pose and pout. Girls are growing up in the most shallow and superficial times. The focus is overwhelmingly on their appearance.

Over the past fortnight in Tokyo, we have seen fantastic female role models. Women who are revered not for how they look, but because they run or swim fast, jump high or punch hard.

Today, Ireland’s Kellie Harrington won gold in the women’s lightweight division. She trains at St Mary’s Boxing Club in Tallaght, and works as a cleaner in a Dublin’s hospital.

