Women Olympians are truly the role models our daughters need to see 

Reality TV stars, Tik Tok influencers, celebrities who pose and pout. Girls are growing up in the most shallow and superficial times. The focus is overwhelmingly on their appearance.

Over the past fortnight in Tokyo, we have seen fantastic female role models. Women who are revered not for how they look, but because they run or swim fast, jump high or punch hard.

Today, Ireland’s Kellie Harrington won gold in the women’s lightweight division. She trains at St Mary’s Boxing Club in Tallaght, and works as a cleaner in a Dublin’s hospital.

Former British gold medal-winning swimmer Rebecca Adlington summed up why the games are so special.

“One of the things that comes across from an Olympics, and the reason people love it, is that they’re just normal people,” she said.

“They’re so relatable, and that’s why you connect with it. There’s nothing that’s any different from anyone else, yet they’ve just done something extra-special.

“They will have come from a small town or had some hurdle to get over, like other people have.”

And so our house sat up last week to crazy o’clock to watch Ciara Mageean in the 1,500m heats.

My 13-year-old daughter loves running and goes to the same school the Portaferry woman attended.

Mageean failed to qualify and revealed a calf injury had hampered her training, but there were no excuses.

“I’m not happy with that, to be perfectly honest. I put myself in the race at the front and it went out hard, but not too hard,” she said.

“I just didn’t have it in the last burn-up, which I’m pretty annoyed about. I tried my best, but it wasn’t good enough.”

Her brutal honesty is one of the reasons she is a superb role model.

In the 1,500m final, the magnificent Laura Muir, who qualified as a vet from the University of Glasgow three years ago, took silver.

British sprinter Dina-Asher Smith, who won bronze in the women’s 4x100m relay when gold was expected, has spoken of how important it is to show realistic role models — female athletes — sweating, getting frustrated. “Girls need to see female athletes throwing their shoes on the floor because they’re annoyed, not just smiling and being polite,” she said.

The swim meet was defined by the intense rivalry and stunning performances from the USA’s Katie Ledecky and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

There were other stars too. At 13, Sky Brown became the youngest person ever to win an Olympic medal for Britain. She took bronze in the women’s park skateboarding event. Japanese silver medallist Kokona Hiraki was just 12. Between them, they ripped up the Olympic record book.

Sky was just spectacular. The bronze depended on her final run of the competition as she’d fallen in two previous ones. She handled the pressure with a coolness that belied her age, landing a move called a kickflip indy which had eluded her all day.

Last year, a horrific crash in California left her seriously injured. She flew off her skateboard at the top of a high ramp, suffering a fractured skull and broken arm and wrist.

Her parents wanted her to give up skateboarding, but she refused. A photograph showed her lying in a hospital bed with a black eye, arm in a cast and her teddybear beside her. It was a reminder that despite the poise and professionalism we’ve seen, she’s just a child.

In the lightweight division with Kellie Harrington was young British boxer Caroline Dubois, who lost in the quarter-finals.

One of 11 children from a family in east London, her story is amazing. When she was nine, her father drove her to Repton Boys’ Club and told her to pretend she was male. She told the coach her name was Colin.

“So he said, ‘Alright Colin, get in the ring’. I wasn’t afraid at all. I started swinging at this kid. I punched his nose and made him cry,” Caroline recalled.

When the truth came out, she had to leave. But she found another club and kept the dream alive, getting up at 6am to run before school. Boxing is in her blood. An ancestor, Sylvia Dubois, was an African American slave who won her freedom as a bare-knuckle fighter.

Unlike TikTok stars, Kellie and Caroline don’t have millions of followers attracted by dance videos or make-up lines. But they’re women of style and substance, and worthy role models for our daughters.