Women of Honour member says ‘nothing shocking’ in damning Army abuse report as Taoiseach vows full inquiry ‘will be done right’

Diane Byrne, a member of Women of Honour and a former Defence Forces officer, at Government Buildings in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A former Defence Forces officer has said there was “nothing shocking” within the findings of the landmark report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment in the military.

It came as the Taoiseach said a full public inquiry would begin as soon as it could be done properly.

Retired army captain Diane Byrne, who is a member of the Women of Honour group who suffered abuse while members of the Irish military, called for a full public statutory inquiry.

The report from the independent review group (IRG) yesterday found the Defence Forces is not a safe working environment and “barely tolerates” women.

A statutory inquiry is being established of the findings from the IRG, which was chaired by retired High Court judge.

“There was nothing shocking but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s very upsetting. To hear so many more people come forward, you have to understand as well that we didn’t engage with the IRG,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The entire contents of this report came outside of the Women of Honour, from other people. That’s a lot of people.”

Ms Byrne said an “all-encompassing investigation” is needed following the “starkness” of the findings.

“There needs to be a collaborative approach with victims, it has to have a victim-led approach to get a good understanding,” she said.

“We’ve seen far too many things done up to this point where the problem is going to keep happening again until there’s the wider spectrum.”

Pledging to address the “entirely unacceptable” findings, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the law would be changed to allow all allegations of rape or aggravated sexual assault in the Defence Forces in this State be referred to An Garda Síochána for investigation.

However, Mr Martin admitted that in cases where such offences took place on overseas tours only the Military Police would be able to investigate.

The IRG report said, “there is a higher risk of rape and sexual assault incidents occurring while members are on overseas duties” and notes many overseas environments are “side by side and that the cohort of female members is very small and isolated”.

The report finds that most women members have experienced some type of incident in the form of sexual harassment or assault “especially on overseas missions”.

There were also reports to the IRG, which surveyed hundreds of Defence Forces members, of repeated and regular spiking of drinks, predatory behaviour, and grooming of young recruits.

Ms Byrne said there are “absolutely” people who are still living in fear.

“I don’t doubt that for a second, we have people come to us on a regular basis explaining the issues they have, and they come to us for support but they’re still not ready to step outside and put their head above the parapet,” she said.

“In the sense that if they do try to defend themselves, they still have to suffer the consequences and the career damage.

“The fact of the matter is the protections are not there yet.”

Ms Byrne said the entire process has been “very difficult” and her mental health has suffered.

“Putting yourself out there in the first place is very, very hard,” she said.

“You question, you doubt yourself, through my own experience - the suffering of your mental health and that sense of shame that you feel whether you had done anything wrong or not – it didn’t matter.

“You were different, you were invisible, that in itself was very, very difficult.

“But then when you can’t live with that and you say, ‘no, enough. I don’t deserve this’.

“To have that compounded and to be victimised in such a public sense within a barracks and you don’t realise that the person next to you might be suffering the same, so you suffer in silence.”

Ms Byrne said she would not encourage any young woman to join the Defence Forces now.

“Not until improvements are made but there is a sense of pride and love for the country and for the organisation and we do believe that that can change, there is a chance now to bring in some real change,” she said.

“So that the younger people coming up will get that sense of pride and they will have a safe organisation with which to work because it is a wonderful place in a lot of ways but it’s just such a toxic culture in there at this stage.”

The Taoiseach told the Dáil today a public inquiry will be set up as soon as it can be done right, chaired by a judge or retired judge. “The timeline will be as soon as possible. There certainly won’t be any delay because of a lack of political will,” he said.

A related study will be carried out into the level of suicides in the ranks, he added, saying a previous examination had indicated nothing out of the statistical experience for the cohort.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said the types of bullying described in a bombshell new report included “behaviour leading to suicides, often characterized as accidental deaths.” There were also very serious sexual assaults, including rape, and the sexual targeting of new entrants, she said. Recruits told of others in their class who “took their own lives.”

She asked whether such a culture extended to other State institutions, mentioning An Garda Síochána, and insisted that the Women of Honour group would be consulted in establishing the terms of reference for the inquiry.

The Taoiseach said the IRG report had shown abuse was “ongoing and widescale,” but he stressed that the “vast majority” of officers and the enlisted ranks were not involved in anything of the kind.

The Defence Forces had the “support and respect” of the people of Ireland, and its members needed to respect each other, he said.

“The report of the independent review group is shocking. It's going to shock anyone who reads it. Unlike many other issues that we've dealt with in this House, it's not historic. It's ongoing, and it appears to be widescale,” Leo Varadkar said.

He paid tribute to the Women of Honour and others who shone a light on the situation. all of this. “The Irish women and men of the Defence Forces are loyal to the flag and uniform and are willing to defend the State and bring peace to remote corners of the world. They deserve and have our support and respect -- but they also need to respect each other.”

The vast majority of soldiers, sailors, and Aer Corps personnel “have not engaged in these awful practices,” he said. “And there should be no stain on their character or reputation.” The same applied to the tens of thousands of veterans.

“Nonetheless, we read in this report of bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment, including sexual violence. We read that victims, when they sought help, were left disappointed and often penalised. Many good soldiers left as a result. So we see an organisation that is in critical need of fundamental and immediate cultural and behavioural change.”

Ms Bacik said that on almost every page of the report there was evidence of the abuse in army barracks, on naval ships, on overseas tours and elsewhere.

“Interviewees describe their experience with their training as a literal torture -- and said that some members of their class took their own lives. That's a direct quote and these are appalling findings – both men and women were affected.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the findings were truly shocking, including that women were “barely tolerated” in the Defence Forces. She asked for a guarantee that the inquiry would be survivor-led, which the Taoiseach said would “absolutely” be the case. Mr Varadkar said the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence would be consulting widely, but the aim was to get it “up and running as soon as possible.”

Holy Cairns of the Social Democrats said nine out of ten women who engaged with the report’s authors had disclosed sexual harassment. A litany of criminal acts had been disclosed. There would only be an adequate response if “misogyny, discrimination and sexual misconduct is consigned to history.”

Ms Bacik said the culture abuses women in its ranks. “This is shocking to read, and yet we see in this report that women members of the Defence Forces were advised to keep locks on their bedroom doors, double locks, to ward off those seeking to assault them as they slept.”

Some interviewees reported having to barricade their sleeping quarters, she said. “They reported being groomed, or being (given) spiked alcohol or drugs. It is a horrific environment.

“It is hard to conceive of the terror experienced these individuals must have experienced, realising there's no institutional support, that you're unprotected and that people who make complaints are being punished for doing so.”

The Taoiseach said the Government would bring about the change necessary to ensure that the dignity and integrity of women and men in the Defence Forces was safeguarded at all times.

“The House has my assurance and that of the Tánaiste that we will prioritise this issue. We have agreed there will be a judge in charge of the statutory inquiry. But it is important that we get it right.

“There are a number of different options in that regard. The Tánaiste is very keen to engage with stakeholders before drawing up the terms of reference and putting them before the House.”