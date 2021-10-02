Women of Honour: ‘He pushed me on the bed, and tried open my dressing gown – I was told to forget about it’

The banging and the kicking on the door started after midnight, while Karina Molloy was asleep.

As was the norm on every overseas mission she had been on, she was allocated sleeping quarters in the international camp.

The rest of her unit, all men, were staying together at the Irish base. Startled, she jumped out of bed, put on her dressing gown and opened the door.

In front of her, clearly drunk and belligerent, was one of her male Irish Defence Forces colleagues.

“He said, ‘OK Molloy, I’m having you now’,” Karina Molloy told the Irish Independent this week. “I was in shock. Then he pushed me onto the bed and tried to open my dressing gown.”

Molloy was able to push her attacker off and run to the Irish camp, dressed in her nightclothes, where she reported what had happened to a senior officer.

“I was told to forget about it,” she said.

“That my overseas report was done, his had been done, and I was going on the plane home soon so that was the end of it.”

***

It’s been three weeks since the Women of Honour featured in an RTÉ Radio 1 documentary by broadcaster Katie Hannon.

The programme, which included testimony from Molloy, painted a grim picture of life as a female member of the forces, detailing the shortcomings of reporting processes in the forces and the devastating personal and professional implications of abuse and attempts to report it.

The women featured gave details of about a senior officer telling new recruits that they were not permitted to wear “silky” underwear or use tampons. Another instructor would tell recruits they were “bait” in a “man’s world”.

There were harrowing accounts of rape, sexual assault and sustained bullying.

Some victims suffered depression, eating disorders and suicide ideations as a result of their experiences. Some left.

Former Captain Yvonne O’Rourke is one of the Women of Honour.

She was a bright, dedicated 23-year-old and three years into service, when she was assaulted by a senior officer after a social gathering in a nightclub.

“A man came up right behind me. He had a hand to the left and to the right of me. I felt like I was pinned to the bar”, said O’Rourke, now 47.

She said she was “not a big drinker” at the time, but the officer told her to “drink the beer, get that beer, drink that now”. The alcohol quickly took effect and O’Rourke felt unwell. The officer insisted on bringing her home.

She did not remember the rest of the night, but woke up the next day experiencing physical pain around her breasts and vaginal area, “feeling humiliated, violated”.

The assault went unreported. “I was so destroyed by what happened it wasn’t even on my radar,” she said.

What followed was a period of “total self-destruction” during which O’Rourke developed bulimia and tried to take her own life.

“I hated myself. I hated everything I had stood for,” she said. “I had internalised everything.”

“I was living a nightmare and what happened that night scarred me forever.”

About two years ago, having left the Air Corps, O’Rourke noticed a post on a Facebook page read by ex-military personnel. The author of the post was retired army Sergeant Anthony O’Brien.

O’Brien, himself a victim of sexual assault while in the Army, had asked other ex-members to come forward. O’Rourke sent him a message and the pair began to communicate.

Soon he had put her in touch with another former veteran who had been sexually assaulted and bullied, Karina Molloy.

Molloy was one of the first 40 female recruits to join the defence forces in 1981.

She came from a family with a proud military history, her grandfather and uncle had both served in the British army and her brother had been in the Irish army for four years before joining the French Foreign Legion.

Ten years ago, when the defence forces celebrated 30 years of women in the military, Molloy was one of the poster girls for their ‘Here Come the Girls’ feature in An Cosantóir.

The real truth of her experience, one that includes over a dozen instances of sexual harassment and bullying, never graced the pages of the Irish military magazine.

This year, as the defence forces marks 40 years of female membership, a reckoning awaits.

Thanks to Hannon, the voices of O’Rourke, Molloy and countless others have been given a public airing, culminating in a pledge from the Minister of Defence Simon Coveney to set up an external independent review into the issues raised.

However, this isn’t the first time the problem has been highlighted. Between 1996 and 2000, Tom Clonan, then an Army captain, researched the bullying, harassment and sexual abuse of female soldiers.

The results were shocking.

Fifty-nine out of 60 said they had experienced bullying, harassment or sexual harassment. Twelve said they had faced sexual assault, including rape.

The Clonan research caused major upset within the military, despite the fact it had been officially sanctioned by the then chief of staff. Later, the defence forces claimed Clonan, by then retired, had fabricated the research process and falsified some of the results.

However, over the following years, major reforms were introduced. Nearly 20 years later, the defence forces acknowledged Clonan’s contribution, when Vice-Admiral Mellett welcomed him back to address senior officers on diversity and inclusion in 2019.

“Like everyone else believed that the Army had transformed itself,” Clonan said this week.

"I’m on the record saying that the Irish Defence Forces were international examples when it came to equality, inclusion and dignity in the workplace. It turns out that’s not true.

"Since the film aired I have been contacted by a large number of women who are serving in the defence forces now who have disclosed to me exactly the same set of experiences as described by the Women of Honour and as described to me by the women 21 years ago.”

Indeed, one of the most disquieting elements of the scandal is that it is not only historical. Minister Coveney this week met with 14 serving members of the defence forces, who detailed recent incidents of a sensitive and troubling nature.

“It’s still happening,” said Molloy. “We know of one incident that took place the Monday after the documentary aired.”

“We are trying to change the complaints system,” said Molloy. “Change it so that you can sideline the chain of command, because 90pc of the time, the man who is in the chain of command that you have to report to is the perpetrator.”

Until now, the Women of Honour have suffered in silence.

Their perpetrators have never been punished. Moreover, they have gone on to enjoy distinguished, long-standing careers. In contrast to their victims.

O’Rourke received poor performance reviews for the first time for the years 2010 and 2011 – despite being on maternity leave for most of the two years.

As a result of the reviews, she was told she could not go on a training course which would enable her to advance to the rank of commander.

She left the Air Corps and took a successful gender discrimination case against the defence forces at the Workplace Relations Commission. She now works as a school chaplain.

Molloy, after countless failed attempts to highlight the wrongdoing from within, tried to “just suck it up”.

In her mind, it was best to keep the head down and soldier on, hopeful of achieving her military ambitions in spite of everything she had endured.

By the time she left the defence forces eight years ago, all notions of climbing the military ladder had withered to nothing.

Eighteen months before, after 28 years’ service, she had applied for a senior overseas position.

Despite having 15 years’ experience as a company quartermaster sergeant, with countess overseas experience under her belt, Molloy didn’t get the posting.

“After that I was utterly and mentally destroyed,” she said. “I left a year and a half later and when I took my uniform off, my suit of armour as I call it, I had a breakdown.

"It all came rushing back to me. My protection was gone and I just didn’t know how to handle any of it. I was completely broken.”