Women of Honour: ‘He pushed me on the bed, and tried open my dressing gown – I was told to forget about it’

Women of Honour were expected to just soldier on, despite abuse and harrassment they endured, writes Catherine Fegan

Karina Molloy was one of the first 40 female recruits to the forces in 1981. She was later bullied and sexually assaulted. Photo: Joe Dunne Expand

Karina Molloy was one of the first 40 female recruits to the forces in 1981. She was later bullied and sexually assaulted. Photo: Joe Dunne

Catherine Fegan

The banging and the kicking on the door started after midnight, while Karina Molloy was asleep.

As was the norm on every overseas mission she had been on, she was allocated sleeping quarters in the international camp.

The rest of her unit, all men, were staying together at the Irish base. Startled, she jumped out of bed, put on her dressing gown and opened the door.

