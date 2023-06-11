Women of Honour group urges wide-ranging terms for Defence Forces abuse inquiry

The Women of Honour group has set out its case for a wide-ranging public tribunal of inquiry into allegations of abuse within the Defence Forces.

The support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused within the military has published its own proposed terms of reference for the planned statutory probe into the claims.

The group said the issues within the Defence Forces were much broader than allegations of sex assault and that the tribunal should examine other claims of abuse, including physical torture, discrimination and career obstruction.

The Government has committed to a full statutory inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination in the Defence Forces following the recommendations of a report by an independent review group (IRG).

However, Women of Honour has criticised the Government’s draft terms of reference, claiming they are too narrow, and has drawn up its own proposals in a submission to Tanáiste Micheal Martin.

Members of the group are due to meet Mr Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Government Buildings in Dublin on Monday to discuss their concerns.

“We continue to look for a full, independent public statutory process, specifically a tribunal of inquiry with wide terms of reference,” Women of Honour said in a statement.

“This would provide as many people as possible with a chance to have their situation examined.”

The group added: “The terms of reference drawn up so far by the Government are very narrow and will only look at a very small part of the problems we have all experienced.

“They exclude a huge number of issues and large groups of people. We think the Department of Defence have overly influenced the proposed terms of reference by the Government.

“The Department of Defence needs to be investigated by a tribunal of inquiry and have no place deciding on the terms of reference.

“Because of the flaws and deliberate exclusion of issues in the Government’s terms of reference, we have produced our own terms of reference based on the details of specific experiences made known to us.

“We have tried to make sure that as many people as possible can have their say and have their issues dealt with.

“In simple terms, the terms of reference need to look at all the football pitch. If, as proposed by the Government, in any match we only look at what happens inside the centre circle it would be a pointless exercise. Everything on the pitch needs to be looked at.

“The Defence Forces needs to be overhauled. But this needs to happen in an informed and structured way. Not with knee-jerk reactions to ‘the current climate’ as it is now often referred to. That is why a tribunal of inquiry with an inclusive term of reference is needed. It will provide the information about the problems that exist and inform how best to fix them.”

The group said the definition of abuse for the purposes of the tribunal should include emotional abuse; discrimination; nepotism/favouritism/career obstruction/passive aggression; bullying; harassment; gender-related conduct; physical torture; sexual harassment; sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and rape; physical assault; acts of indignity; acts of inequality; and intimidation.

Its proposed terms of reference include an investigation on the extent of abuse with the Defence Forces and the knowledge of that within the Department of Defence.

It says the probe should examine whether allegations of abuse were inappropriately relied upon to reduce the standing of Defence Forces personnel within the military. It proposes that the inquiry should explore whether senior officers subject to abuse allegations used their position to limit the promotion prospect of those making claims or whether disciplinary processes were used as a form of “retaliation” against alleged victims.

The proposed inquiry would also investigate any role the Garda, Department of Defence and Defence Force Ombudsman had in relation to investigating complaints of abuse.

The terms of reference also include examination of the response of various chiefs of staff, senior military personnel, the Department of Defence and ministers to the abuse complaints.

Also included in Women of Honour’s proposed inquiry would be an investigation into any breaches of health and safety within the Defence Forces, included air accidents and hazardous chemicals.

It would also investigate the extent of any potential miscategorisation of Defence Force personnel deaths, including where allegations of abuse may apply.

The terms further include investigating the potential use of the military medical assessment process as a “control mechanism” and “method of inappropriate control” relating to abuse allegations, and whether there were any breaches of confidentiality related to medical records.

The inquiry would also investigate any failure by the Defence Forces to appropriately address allegations of abuse made against members of the military by civilians.

The group said the tribunal should also be able to examine complaints of abuse related to incidents overseas.

The inquiry should also secure an undertaking from the Minister for Defence and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces that anyone coming forward to the tribunal will not be adversely affected by their participation.

Resolutions for victims recommended by the inquiry could include counselling, support and recompense, according to the proposed terms of reference.

It said the inquiry report should be published not more than two years after the establishment of the tribunal.