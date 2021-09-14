Women of Honour ‘disappointed with arrogance’ of Minister Simon Coveney’s statement over abuse allegations

Defence Minister Simon Coveney’s statement on an inquiry into abuse allegations made by a group of female army and navy officers has been labelled as “arrogant”.

The Women of Honour are a group of female serving and retired army and navy officers who have come forward with accounts of sexual abuse and harassment suffered at the hands of their colleagues and superiors.

The women’s claims were laid bare in an explosive RTÉ Radio documentary aired on Saturday, titled Women of Honour.

The documentary was a damning account by the women who detailed sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues and superiors, and job discrimination against female members with children.

The collective said they were “disappointed with the arrogance” of the minister’s statement and questioned “the independence of his thinking from that of the Defence Forces”.

The group pointed out that while the minister has said he is at “an advanced stage” of establishing an independent review into the allegations, he has not “consulted the victims both serving and retired”.

The Women of Honour are calling for a “fully independent review led by an agreed, suitable individual without any current links to the Defence Forces”.

“Any inquiry that just looks at past practices and policies will not be sufficient,” the group said in a statement.

The inquiry should also examine incidents and culture, the statement says.

Some of the women who recounted their experiences said they suffered eating disorders, depression, and considered suicide as a result of their experiences, and that their complaints were mostly ignored. Some left the Defence Forces as a result.

Sinn Féin defence spokesperson Sorca Clarke said: “The Defence Forces have a responsibility to act on these allegations and ensure that they are addressed urgently. There must be a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of harassment, bullying and violence in all workplaces.”

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats and Labour have called for an independent inquiry, as did former defence minister and Fine Gael Dublin TD Alan Shatter.

The Department of Defence said there are robust policies, practices and procedures within the Defence Forces for addressing such allegations and that the allegations are being taken very seriously by Mr Coveney.

It said he had received correspondence outlining several allegations and is “currently examining the overall response to that correspondence with a view to conducting an independent assessment of actions taken to date, and whether any other actions should be adopted”.