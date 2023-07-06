Women of Honour ‘disappointed’ at Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s terms of reference for abuse inquiry

Members of Women of Honour group Diane Byrne, Yvonne O'Rourke, Honor Murphy and Roslyn O'Callaghan before a meeting with the Tánaiste at Government Buildings. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The Women of Honour group is to express “disappointment” over Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s decision not to substantively change terms of reference for an inquiry into the Defence Forces.

The support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused within the military has published its own proposed terms of reference for the planned statutory probe into the claims.

The group is to meet Mr Martin at Government Buildings today.

In a letter to inquiry stakeholders, the Tánaiste said that he had extensive engagement with the attorney general on the terms of reference for the process.

He wrote: “I discussed the range of comments and observations received.

“There have been changes made to the terms of reference but, overall, they remain substantively the same.

“The attorney general is confident that most of the issues raised will be covered by the terms of reference and that the Judge will have enough discretion to make his own decisions as the inquiry progresses.”

Mr Martin said he will bring proposals to Government next week, seeking approval to progress the statutory inquiry and to appoint a former judge as lead.

A spokesperson for the Women of Honour group said: “We will be opposing this plan and will be communicating this to all other party leaders.

“It is very disappointing that, despite in-depth discussions and the efforts of so many, comprehensive terms of reference will not be put forward to Government.

“We remain of a view that the Department of Defence is having too much influence in this matter.”

The group said it is a conflict of interest to have the Department of Defence involved in “influencing Government” on the nature and remit of the inquiry.

Women of Honour said it hopes Mr Martin will change his mind.

Women of Honour meet Tánaiste for update on statutory investigation

“We are steadfast in our position and we will in no way support a grossly inadequate inquiry with deeply flawed terms of reference.”

Retired army Captain Diane Byrne is a member of the Women of Honour group. She said a “tribunal” type enquiry is required with “full transparency and public accountability”.

"The terms of reference need to be sufficient enough to compass as many of the issues that we have highlighted so far,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"But, what seems to be coming forward is that it's looking at the kick-off incident, such as a discrimination or a sexual assault, and not the single-minded and across the board mistreatment that victims have been subjected to in order to eliminate them as a problem.”

"A tribunal will be held in public and a commission will be held in private. The key issue for all of the victims at this point, is that everything that has happened and everything that they have been subjected to to date, has happened behind closed doors,” she added.

Ms Byrne said the only way earn the trust of the people involved is to “assure them of the public nature now, rather than say there's a discretionary aspect”.

Additional reporting by PA Media.