Women of Honour criticisms about department role in new abuse oversight board ‘not fair’ - Tánaiste

Members of Women of Honour (L TO R) Diane Byrne, Yvonne O'Rourke, Honor Murphy, Roslyn O'Callaghan before their meeting with the Tánaiste at Government Buildings last week (Pic: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos) — © Gareth Chaney

The Tánaiste has rejected criticisms from the Women of Honour group relating to the Department of Defence's role in a military oversight body.

The group of current and former military personnel, who have alleged gender-based violence and abuse during their careers, met with Tánaiste Micheál Martin last week.

Following the meeting, they raised concerns about the role of the Department of Defence's Secretary General within the oversight board and described this as a "potential and serious conflict".

The Women of Honour group added that the department should be removed from liaising with victims, and that their involvement was "like having the fox in the chicken coop".

Mr Martin has said that he doesn't accept this and that they are implementing the recommendations of the Independent Review Group (IRG) "to the letter" in respect of the external oversight group.

The Tánaiste described this as a "very strong group" of senior people with a broad range of disciplines to oversee the introduction of the IRG's suggestions.

The report detailed the extent of abuse within the military and made a series of recommendations, including an oversight body and removing management of complaints from military officers.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Martin said: "I am disappointed with some of the criticisms of the external oversight group. We moved quickly because we want to create momentum around implementation of the Independent Review Group."

He added that often ministers are criticised for not implementing recommendations quickly enough, and that his department is now moving to change the culture within the Defence Forces in respect of the complaints system, misogyny and sexual assaults.

"I don't believe some of the criticisms in respect of the oversight group have been fair."

The Women of Honour group have said that they will be raising their concerns with the Taoiseach and that they didn't get "satisfactory answers" when they asked the Tánaiste questions about the oversight body.

Mr Martin said that, to effect change within the military, there has to be a link between the external body and accountability in relation to delivery of the change.

"There is nothing untoward about it nor should anyone suggest that there is."

He was speaking at the beginning of the annual delegate conference of PDFORRA, the association that represents over 6,500 enlisted members of the Amy, Naval Service and Air Corps.

The event is being held at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co Meath, over the next three days and will see 55 motions debated on issues including pay, working time directive, and a retention crisis within the organisation.