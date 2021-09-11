Women of Honour: Calls for inquiry into sex abuse of female defence force members after explosive RTÉ radio documentary

Former defence minister Alan Shatter has joined Opposition party calls for an investigation into alleged sexual abuse and harassment in the Irish Defence Forces following an explosive RTÉ Radio documentary aired this afternoon.

The documentary by broadcaster Katie Hannon, Women of Honour, was a damning account by female former members of the army and navy which detailed sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues and superiors, and job discrimination against female members with children.

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats and Labour have called for an independent inquiry, as did former defence minister and Fine Gael Dublin TD Alan Shatter.

Mr Shatter, who was defence minister between 2011 and 2014, said on Twitter this afternoon: “As a former Minister for Defence I am calling on the government to establish an independent Commission of Investigation to inquire into allegations of female members of the defence forces being subject to sexual abuse and harassment by other members of the defence forces.”

Some of the women who recounted their experiences said they suffered eating disorders, depression, and considered suicide as a result of their experiences, and that their complaints were mostly ignored. Some left the defence forces as a result.

Sinn Féin defence spokesperson Sorca Clarke said: “The Defence Forces have a responsibility to act on these allegations and ensure that they are addressed urgently. There must be a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of harassment, bullying and violence in all workplaces.

“I support survivors’ calls for an independent inquiry into these allegations. It is imperative that immediate action is taken to establish the extent of these issues and ensure that steps are taken to ensure justice for survivors.”

She added that foreign affairs and defence minister Simon Coveney must waive any non-disclosure agreements in relation to settlements reached.

"No survivor should feel silenced and prevented from sharing their story due to the threat of an NDA,” she said.

The documentary followed whistleblower allegations earlier this year, and was named after a WhatsApp group – Women of Honour - formed by female former defence forces members who were subject of abuse and harassment.

Labour’s defence spokesperson Mark Wall also called for an independent investigation.

“I, and I’m sure the whole country, am deeply disturbed by the content of RTÉ’s Women of Honour documentary. The situations described are horrific. No woman should ever have to experience what was described in the show,” he said.

Soc Dems defence spokesperson Gary Gannon said: “The women subjected to this violent and degrading treatment have been left scarred, personally and professionally, by the abuse they suffered. Meanwhile, the careers of their male abusers flourished, as they walked away with barely a slap on the wrist.”

He said it was clear that there was still a culture of bullying, misogyny and discrimination against women in the defence forces, which he said was not acceptable.

“Neither are attempts by the defence forces, and the Department of Defence, to brush this scandal under a rug. Repeated efforts by these women to have their complaints of sexual abuse, discrimination and harassment investigated seriously, and credibly, have failed,” he said.

“I will further be calling for the Minister for Defence, and the Secretary General of his Department, to come to our Committee to answer questions about the length of time he has been aware of these complaints and to request an independent investigation into this toxic culture.”

The Department of Defence said there are robust policies, practices and procedures within the Defence Forces for addressing such allegations and that the allegations are being taken very seriously by Mr Coveney.

It said he had received correspondence outlining several allegations and is “currently examining the overall response to that correspondence with a view to conducting an independent assessment of actions taken to date, and whether any other actions should be adopted”.