Women of Honour: Allegations of abuse in Defence Forces will ‘linger and fester’ for decades unless tribunal established

Members of Women of Honour group Diane Byrne, Yvonne O'Rourke, Honor Murphy and Roslyn O'Callaghan before a meeting with the Tánaiste at Government Buildings last month. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A full tribunal of inquiry into the Defence Forces is the “only option” for the Women of Honour group.

Speaking before a key meeting with the Taoiseach, the group who prompted an independent review of the Defence Forces said there are times when they feel they are “just not being listened to”.

The group is due to meet with Leo Varadkar this evening to express their concerns that the proposed model for a statutory inquiry into issues within the Defence Forces is too limited and too private. The Women of Honour group is advocating for a wide-ranging public tribunal.

“There has been far too much secrecy and concealment. That’s the commonality with all of the victims and the issues so far. We need something that has that full public transparency and clearness so that there is no doubt, and there is complete faith in what is happening here. Anything less than that just is not going to get that buy-in from people. So there is no option at this point. It has to be a tribunal of inquiry,” Diane Byrne, a member of the group told reporters.

The meeting is the group’s first with Leo Varadkar but is their second with the office of the Taoiseach. They will also meet with Tánaiste Micheál Martin last Wednesday as part of attempts by the Government to keep a constructive dialogue open.

Ms Byrne said that while a tribunal may take longer, the preference of Women of Honour was that it was “done right”.

She said that Women of Honour was not against compromise, but the group has concerns that issues within the Defence Forces would continue to “linger and fester” for decades if the Government does not create a broad inquiry that people have faith in.

“To do this and to do this right, we need to have terms of reference that are sufficiently broad to deal with all of the issues. The ones that have been put forward to us by Government just don’t do that,” Ms Byrne said.

“We’ve consistently argued our point, and there are times when we feel like we’re just not being listened to.

“At this point, the Defence Forces is on its knees. There is a huge number of people leaving. The morale is very, very low. If they want to salvage and revive the Defence Forces without the toxicity, they need to look at every single problem that is there and all of the abuses that have happened… if we only look at a small proportion of it, this is never going to change,” she said.

Women of Honour, which includes current and former members of the Defence Forces, went public with allegations of bullying and sexual harassment within the Irish military in 2021.

It has since been credited as the catalyst for the Government setting up an independent review group last year to examine the culture within the Irish Defence Forces. The work of the Independent Review Group (IRG) led to the Government committing to setting up a statutory inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination in the Defence Forces.

But the Women of Honour group has repeatedly raised concerns about the proposed terms of reference for the planned public inquiry.

The group has argued that a public tribunal is the only way to properly examine the broad and serious complaints that have been made about the Defence Forces. While the Women of Honour group was initially brought together over concerns about gender equality and sexual harassment within the Defence Forces, the group said that it is been approached by a wide range of people – serving and retired, family members and civilians – who have all raised concerns about “much broader” issues within the Defence Forces.

A number of weeks ago, Women of Honour drafted and shared its own proposed terms of reference for such an inquiry with the Government. They were published by the group over the weekend.

A key issue for the group is ensuring that a statutory inquiry would define “abuse” as including issues like emotional abuse, discrimination, nepotism, career obstruction, passive aggression and intimidation as well as bullying, harassment, sexual assault or abuse and physical torture.

As well as an inquiry to establish the extent of the abuse experienced by those within the Defence Forces, the Women of Honour also wants the public probe to find out to what extent the Department of Defence was aware of the allegations.