Women in leadership roles in catholic diocese is a ‘priority’ – Archbishop

The inclusion of women in leadership roles will be a priority for the catholic diocese of Cashel & Emly as it builds a more inclusive church for the future, according to its new diocesan pastoral plan.

This Sunday, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly will launch the pastoral plan, which was developed after a four-year listening process and a consultation with 2,500 people.

The plan, which is titled ‘Seeds of Hope’, is being seen as a blueprint for transitioning the diocese to a new era of inclusivity.

Speaking ahead of the official unveiling of the pastoral plan, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly described it as “a pathway into the future that the church together, laity and priests, will be on over the coming years”.

Read More

He said the launching of the Seeds of Hope coincides with the beginning of the journey towards a National Synod of the Church in Ireland and placed the archdiocese of Cashel & Emly in “an excellent position to participate fully in the Synodal process.”

One of the key issues facing the Church in the years ahead is leadership. Acknowledging the work done by many priests in the past, the pastoral plan states, “the Church is changing now, and the priest-led Church of the past will need to embrace a partnership approach with people into the future”. This would require a “deeper trust” in lay people.

The plan recommends training for both priests and lay people so that they move towards this new model of co-responsibility. This will mean greater involvement in decision-making by lay people.

Addressing the Church’s failure to recognise the role of women, the plan stresses, “The inclusion of women in leadership roles as equal members of the Church is a priority into the future. Women must be enabled to fulfil their role in developing the mission of the Church.”

A key recommendation in the plan is the appointment of a Director of Pastoral Planning and Development (DPPD) and late last month, Katherine Dullaghan, was appointed to the role.

The pastoral plan, which will affect the lives of people in 35 parishes in Co Tipperary and 11 in Co Limerick, also calls for greater inclusivity of divorced or separated people, members of the LGBT+ community as well as migrants and Travellers. It stipulates that images of families used in parish and diocesan literature should represent all family types. “People should see themselves reflected,” it states.

Parishes will be asked to identify minority groups who may feel less welcome or who do not feel they belong and plan events that convey hospitality and welcome to these groups.

Bridget Kirwan, a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, said the listening process had been seen frank discussion with people of the diocese about how the Church is working for them today and, moreover, what they need the Church of tomorrow to be.

Read More



