Women don't get recognition, says top Irish chef

Born in Co Antrim, Clare Smyth is the only woman in the UK with three Michelin stars.

She drew attention to the dearth of women in the industry as she accepted the prestigious award at the World's 50 Best Restaurant gala in Bilbao, Spain, this week.

"We have to do something about [the lack of women]," she said. "I would love to see very soon that we don't need gender-specific awards because women will have recognition and there will be a balance in the industry."