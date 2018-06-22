Women don't get recognition, says top Irish chef
A Northern Irish woman named 'best female chef in the world' has criticised the lack of recognition women in the restaurant industry receive.
Born in Co Antrim, Clare Smyth is the only woman in the UK with three Michelin stars.
She drew attention to the dearth of women in the industry as she accepted the prestigious award at the World's 50 Best Restaurant gala in Bilbao, Spain, this week.
"We have to do something about [the lack of women]," she said. "I would love to see very soon that we don't need gender-specific awards because women will have recognition and there will be a balance in the industry."
Ms Smyth left school at 16 and studied catering at Highbury College in Portsmouth.
She was a protégée of Gordon Ramsay, with whom she worked for more than 13 years. She also worked at Terence Conran's Michelin House restaurant and now runs Core by Clare Smyth in London.
