Women directing feud violence as gardaí patrol 24/7

Gardaí are investigating more than 60 violent incidents linked to the spiralling Co Longford dispute, which include shootings, attempted hits, stabbings and petrol bomb attacks.

The situation has become so severe the Armed Support Unit (ASU) has been redeployed to patrol the area on a 24/7 basis this week.

Six Traveller families are directly involved in the violence, and criminals from Dublin are now also taking part in the feuding.

In an unusual development, a number of women are suspected of directing and orchestrating much of the violence and, as a result, have also been the targets of murder bids.

Since one woman, currently in custody over a feud incident, has been put behind bars, the number of attacks carried out by her faction has decreased significantly.

A source told the Irish Independent: "This woman is very much the brains behind one of the feuding outfits in Longford and things have quietened down since she was taken out of circulation.

"While mainly men are being arrested for carrying out acts of violence as part of feuding in Longford, it seems a number of women are very much the driving force behind the violence."

The involvement of other females being directly involved in the violence has led to them being the targets of shootings.

In one high-profile incident in recent weeks, gardaí believe a woman, suspected of an assault, was the target of an assassination attempt linked to the feud.

To date, gardaí have made 52 significant arrests as part of their investigations into the violent feud between the six families.

Six firearms have been seized and on two occasions gardaí intercepted suspected gunmen equipped with firebombs and forensic cleaning kits to be used after a shooting.

In an effort to clamp down on the feuding gangs, almost 1,800 proactive tasks have been carried out, which includes the strict monitoring of bail conditions.

CAB have also been carrying out investigations into the feuding gangs' finances, while local gardaí have been involved in mediation talks between the disputing families to try to stop the violence.

Local Garda management have also secured extra gardaí for the area following the outbreak of feuding. This includes five gardaí for Longford as well as two inspectors and two sergeants to the division.

A source said: "The overall strategy is high visibility and community engagement to deliver an excellent service when an incident occurs. The ASU are also patrolling over Christmas and there will be no let-off in that. The support from the local community, from local councillors and working with the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) and the assistance of CCTV is also integral in tackling those involved in the feuding."

The situation has escalated to such a level that extra security measures have been put in at local courts and concerns have also been expressed by the judiciary about the violence. Drinks were banned from Longford courthouse this month over fears an acid attack would be carried out during a sitting.

Irish Independent