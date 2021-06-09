Women and child have lucky escape after gunman fires at them in reckless lunchtime attack 

A young child and at least three women had a lucky escape when shots were fired at them in a reckless lunch-time gun attack in the capital’s south inner city yesterday.

The disturbing incident unfolded at Darley’s Terrace yesterday shortly before 1pm when a reckless gunman fired two shots from a handgun at the women and child.

“There seems to have been some kind of argument on the street and the suspect came back to the area and fired shots at them before escaping the scene,” a senior source said.

“The gunman was screaming threats at them and then pointed the gun at them before letting off the shots.

“Thankfully no one was injured but it is lucky that no-one was hurt. It was a very dangerous thing to do. The level of intimidation around the area is shocking,” the source added.

It is understood that the child at the scene is aged around seven and gardai are investigating if even more children were at the scene when the shooting happened.

"This happened on a sunny day with numerous people including innocent women and children around,” the source added.

"This is about a gang of criminals attempting to force their terror on the community,” the source added.

Gardai confirmed that officers from Kevin Street Garda Station are investigating the gun attack.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm in the Donore Avenue area yesterday Tuesday 8th June 2021. No injuries to persons and no damage to property was reported.”

As part of the investigation, armed officers raided a property last night at nearby Margaret Kennedy Road but did not recover a firearm but managed to find a small quantity of drugs.

More searches were carried out in the south inner city this morning but there has been no arrests in the case.

Gardai suspect that a violent street dealing gang whose base is the Donore Avenue and St Teresa’s Gardens area of the city are behind the shooting.

Tensions have been high in the locality in recent weeks and the Armed Support Unit have been patrolling the south central garda division on a 24 hour basis.

The targeted women are understood to have no involvement in crime.

A 42-year-old drug dealer is suspected of being one of the main players in the gang as well as his 23-year-old criminal sidekick who is currently on bail as he is appealing a jail sentence handed down earlier this year in relation to a criminal damage incident.

The gang have been linked to a number of violent incidents including a shooting in Margaret Kennedy Road in April in which three shots from a handgun were discharged at least three people were standing in the garden of a property in the area.

“They are involved in multiple small feuds in the area but as the events of yesterday show, they have access to firearms and have no problems using them in a very dangerous way,” a senior source pointed out.

“There are a number of young up-and-coming criminals operating in the south inner city who are causing gardai major concern. They are volatile and violent,” the source added.