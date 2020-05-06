Woman's home burnt down after feud associate busted with handgun

The home of an innocent woman related to a man who has pleaded guilty to firearms charges associated with the Coolock feud was burnt down just hours after he was charged with the offences in court.

Jake Kearney, of Coolock Drive, Dublin 17, admitted the unlawful possession of a Grand Power semi-automatic pistol in Oscar Traynor Road, Santry, on October 30, 2019, at the Special Criminal Court yesterday.

He will be sentenced on June 29 and the court heard that his guilty plea was "without prejudice" to a charge that he possessed eight rounds of 9mm ammunition on the same date.

The home of Kearney's female relative was burnt to the ground in an arson attack on the same day that he was originally charged with the offences.

Revenge

"This woman has no involvement in crime but her home was torched in a revenge attack because Kearney had decided to get himself involved in a feud which led to five murders last year," a source said.

"There have been a number of arson attacks linked to this feud and one of the suspects for the attack on that woman's home was the victim of an arson attack himself last week as part of a separate dispute."

Gardai believe they foiled a gangland hit when they arrested Kearney and one of his associates in a taxi being driven by a man who had no knowledge of who was in his cab.

Detectives believe Kearney was working for the so-called 'Little' faction which has been involved in multiple revenge plots since drug dealer Sean Little (22) was lured to his gun death near Balbriggan on May 21 last year.

Little's father Stephen Little (46) and a 55-year-old man are due to go on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court in July for having a handgun with intent to endanger life in relation to a separate alleged feud-related incident which happened in Harmonstown last September.

Kearney was busted after a major surveillance operation by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) which has arrested a number of the leading players in the Coolock feud, which has eased off recently, with many of the protagonists either locked up or dead.

However, the activities of a crazed 33-year-old criminal who constantly takes to social media to post bizarre and sinister threats against his enemies continue to be a cause of concern.

Associates of this man are suspected of being behind the arson attack on the woman related to Kearney last November.

However, a property the 33-year-old owns was targeted on Adare Road, Coolock, last Thursday night when a car was set on fire outside it. The property is occupied by an innocent family who rent it.

Afterwards the criminal again made wild threats on social media.

"Every gaff is going down tonight. Clonshaugh, Bunratty, Donaghmede, the whole lot of them will get burnt tonight. Every f**king one of them, watch my words," he screamed in a widely circulated video.

Threats

In January, he posted threats on social media against one of his many enemies just hours after being released from garda custody, where he and a 31-year-old gang boss had been quizzed about a botched double shooting in Swords.

The 33-year-old and the mob boss have twice been released without charge after being arrested for serious firearms offences.

On July 30, detectives from the DOCB seized a pistol and a revolver during an intelligence operation in Coolock which they believe led to a gangland murder being prevented.

Both men were quizzed for a number of hours before being released without charge.

However, the 33-year-old is facing separate serious drugs charges after being arrested in February by armed officers.