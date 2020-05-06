| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Woman's home burnt down after feud associate busted with handgun

Jake Kearney Expand

Close

Jake Kearney

Jake Kearney

Jake Kearney

Ken Foy

The home of an innocent woman related to a man who has pleaded guilty to firearms charges associated with the Coolock feud was burnt down just hours after he was charged with the offences in court.

Jake Kearney, of Coolock Drive, Dublin 17, admitted the unlawful possession of a Grand Power semi-automatic pistol in Oscar Traynor Road, Santry, on October 30, 2019, at the Special Criminal Court yesterday.

He will be sentenced on June 29 and the court heard that his guilty plea was "without prejudice" to a charge that he possessed eight rounds of 9mm ammunition on the same date.