Woman with severe disabilities 'traumatised' after burglar ransacks bedroom

A woman - who police described as having severe disabilities - was left traumatised after her bedroom was ransacked in a burglary.

Police said entry was forced into the home in Dungannon at around 8.20pm on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson added: "The sole occupant of the house, a woman with severe physical disabilities, reported that a man had entered her bedroom.

"The suspect, described as 5' tall, aged in his 30s, with a full bushy beard and wearing a lightweight jacket and denim jeans, ransacked bedroom furniture, taking a sum of money and her mobile phone. He also searched other rooms in the house before fleeing through a window.

“A man, matching the description of the suspect, was arrested a short time later in the Market Square area of the town on suspicion of burglary and property was seized by police. He remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

"This was a despicable act, which must have been frightening for the victim who was not only vulnerable but also completely helpless. While not physically injured she has been left deeply traumatised by this horrific ordeal."

