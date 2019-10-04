Woman wins €93,000 after missing promotion

A primary school has been ordered to pay a deputy principal €93,498 compensation after it discriminated against her because she is a woman in a contest with a male colleague for a school principal's post.

In the case, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ordered the board of management of Scoil Mhuire agus Iosaf Junior School, Collooney, Co Sligo, pay Pamela Brennan €93,498.

Employed at the school, Ms Brennan has superior academic qualifications and more relevant teaching experience than the successful male candidate for the post.

WRC adjudication officer Emer O'Shea noted that the award - equivalent to 78 weeks' pay - was a sanction that was required to have a real deterrent effect and be effective, proportionate and dissuasive.

Ms Brennan complained at the WRC in her case taken under the Employment Equality Act that she first heard that she didn't get the job via local chat on the golf course.

In her findings relating to the male candidate beating Ms Brennan to the job through obtaining a higher score at interview, Ms O'Shea said: "I find on the balance of probabilities that the process was tainted with discrimination on gender grounds."

In response, the school board contended that the successful candidate performed better at interview than Ms Brennan and that gender was not a consideration.

