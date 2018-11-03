A man was castrated after he was stabbed multiple times in a gruesome murder in an upmarket south Dublin estate.

A man was castrated after he was stabbed multiple times in a gruesome murder in an upmarket south Dublin estate.

Woman who lived with Foxrock murder victim still being questioned about gruesome killing

Last night, a 46-year-old woman who lived with the victim at the property in Foxrock was being questioned by officers at Dún Laoghaire garda station about the grisly killing.

A decision must be made to release or charge her by this afternoon but sources said gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing.

The victim, who was mutilated in the attack, was named locally as Malawian national Limbani Mzoma (27), also known as Robert.

2/11/2018, Pat Leahy, left, assistant commissioner speaks to Garda at the scene of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau remove an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Assistant Commissioner, Pat Leahy, second from left and Garda at a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau officers at the front door of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau officers at the front door of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, An officer from the Garda Technical bureau removes an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, An officer from the Garda Technical bureau removes an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, An officer from the Garda Technical bureau removes an evidence bag from a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a young man was found. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda near a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM 2/11/2018, Garda Technical bureau officers at the front door of a house in Tudor Lawns, Foxrock where the body of a man in his 20's has been discovered. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

He had suffered dozens of stab wounds to his neck, chest and back in an upstairs room in the house in Tudor Lawns at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Sources said "all the indications" were that his genitals were cut off after he died.

"This was a truly horrific scene in what is thankfully a very unusual crime in Ireland. There was a huge amount of blood when gardaí entered the property on Thursday night," a senior source told the Irish Independent.

Hours before the attack, gardaí had been called to the same property at around 3.30pm after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance there.

However, it is understood the situation had calmed down and they left the house without making arrests.

Sources told the Irish Independent that gardaí from nearby Cabinteely garda station have called to the property on a number of occasions in recent months in relation to unruly behaviour when parties had taken place there.

Residents in the quiet, family cul de sac were visibly shocked by the murder yesterday.

But residents told the Irish Independent that there had been reports of anti-social behaviour in the house, believed to be rented, for several years.

One male neighbour said: "The windows of that house were opened all the time.

"There was always loud music and parties and the neighbours complained constantly, but nothing was done.

"I am a light sleeper and I woke up last night to the banging of doors. I didn't think anything of it, so I fell back to sleep."

Only two residents out of a large number spoken to told the Irish Independent they had seen a woman at the house in recent months.

One young man said: "I saw a woman in her 30s leaving the house around three months ago but I didn't think she lived there, as I never saw her before or after."

Mr Mzoma is believed to have died a very gruesome death but investigations are still ongoing. His body was removed from the house at 1.20pm yesterday.

The Technical Bureau continued carrying out forensic examinations of the property throughout the day.

Locals yesterday explained that many people in the estate are involved in residents' associations and organise charity clean-up days and regular fun days.

However, many made it clear that the people living in the house where the murder occurred were not involved in community activities.

One man said: "They were strangers, who came and went and we knew nothing about them."

Another man said there were "comings and goings at all hours, with constant parties and loud music."

An older female resident said: "I saw all sorts of beings coming and going, the house was on a constant rotation of parties."

A house to rent on the cul de sac is currently being advertised for €2,800 a month rent, while the house next door to the house where the death took place is currently being advertised for sale for €595,000.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity of the scene to contact Cabinteely garda station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Irish Independent