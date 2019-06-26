Woman who died in 'frenzied' assault was 'stabbed multiple times'

A woman was stabbed multiple times in a “frenzied assault” in the early hours of this morning, according to senior sources.

A woman was stabbed multiple times in a “frenzied assault” in the early hours of this morning, according to senior sources.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning are continuing to question a man over the killing.

The victim, who was aged in her 30s, was discovered with serious injuries at an apartment on Bonham Street, near Ushers Quay, at around 3.40am.

Emergency services were alerted and she was rushed to the nearby St James’ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai outside the Aparto Hotel Bonham St, scene of a fatal stabbing. Tony Gavin

The young man in custody is a Lithuanian national who had been living in the apartment recently and is understood to have been known to the victim. He is also aged in his thirties.

A motive for the murder has not been established.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at the scene shortly after 9.30am this morning to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Their initial inquiries focused on the inside of the entrance door at the hostel. They later carried out an examination of the room where the stabbing is alleged to have taken place.

Two crime scenes were sealed-off following the stabbing. The area around the hostel was cordoned off on Bonham Street while a separate crime scene was in place at Bridgefoot Street.

A number of blue latex gloves were visible on Bridgefoot Street which appeared to cover blood marks.

Several uniformed and plain clothed officers also examined both scenes for any potential evidence linked to the fatal stabbing.

Senior investigators also visited the scene yesterday as gardai continued to appeal for witnesses to contact them.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on the victim this afternoon.

A number of people who had been staying at the hostel remained outside yesterday morning as they were unable to return to their room.

Most of the groups were foreign nationals on holidays, including German and US tourists, who said they did not know what happened and were surprised to be told of the serious incident.

Following the fatal stabbing gardai said that a male in his 30s was arrested and brought to Kevin Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The sealing off of crime scenes meant there were traffic diversions in place in the capital’s city centre for a number of hours yesterday.

Bridgefoot Street was closed between the South Quays and the Island Street junction.

Online Editors