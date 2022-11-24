A school in Co Armagh has confirmed “proper procedures” have been invoked against one of its volunteers who was filmed singing “up the Ra” to Dame Arlene Foster.

However, St Paul’s High School, in Bessbrook, revealed Sinead Murtagh is currently off on “personal leave” due to the controversy surrounding her behaviour at an event in Belfast.

“St Paul’s High School is aware of an incident which occurred on social media and is following proper procedures,” it said in a statement.

“The female in question had engaged with the school in a voluntary capacity.

“However, due to recent circumstances, she has requested a period of personal leave and the school is supporting her in this decision.”

Earlier this year, the high school posted a photo of Ms Murtagh, who is from Crossmaglen in south Armagh, praising her charity fundraising activities.

“Pastoral news!” it posted on Facebook.

“Well done to one of our school counsellors, Sinead Murtagh, who organised a competition to raise money for Southern Area Hospice.”

She was snapped wearing a jumper with ‘Belfast, N Ireland’ emblazoned in giant letters across the front.

The school website states that the role of its counsellors is to assist children struggling with difficult circumstances and stresses the importance of “a secure environment”.

“Counselling in St Paul’s offers young people support when they find themselves struggling to cope with psychological issues or when their academic progress is hindered due to emotional stress,” it reads.

“A skilful programme in a secure environment is provided to equip our young people with the skills to face life’s difficulties and challenges.”

Ms Murtagh has remained silent after footage emerged of her chanting lyrics from Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones alongside Mrs Foster — who is an IRA victim — at the Local Women Business Awards 2022 at which she was a guest’s plus-one.

A relative of Ms Murtagh told this newspaper she is “unlikely” to speak about the incident.

St Paul’s High School also operates a Community Relations, Equality and Diversity (CRED) policy designed to equip young people with “skills and attitudes” needed to ensure positive relations and respect for others in an increasingly changing world.

“We promote equality and work to eliminate discrimination by providing our young people with opportunities to build relationships with those of different backgrounds and traditions within the resources available,” the school states.

The policy has three main objectives: to create “understanding” and “respect” for all rights and to eradicate discrimination.

It specifically encourages people to take account “of the ongoing intercommunity divisions arising from conflict”.

Today, St Paul’s High School said it “continues to work tirelessly to embrace diversity and encourage multicultural harmony” after being contacted.

The former first minister, who has taken her seat in the House of Lords as Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee, previously said she found it “depressing” that any young person would find it acceptable to sing pro-IRA slogans.

Mrs Foster was eight years old when her father, a reserve police officer, was shot in the head by the IRA. He survived the 1979 murder bid.

Then in 1988 her school bus was targeted in an IRA bomb attack when she was just a teenager.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill has previously said that Ms Murtagh was “wrong” to have approached Mrs Foster in the way that she did.

She also warned that people need to be “careful and very sensitive” in public discourse.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools said it is unable to comment on non-employees.