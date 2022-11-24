| 8.9°C Dublin

Arlene Foster and Sinead Murtagh in the video Expand

Brett Campbell

A school in Co Armagh has confirmed “proper procedures” have been invoked against one of its volunteers who was filmed singing “up the Ra” to Dame Arlene Foster.

However, St Paul’s High School, in Bessbrook, revealed Sinead Murtagh is currently off on “personal leave” due to the controversy surrounding her behaviour at an event in Belfast.    

