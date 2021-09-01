Woman who almost didn’t get the Covid-19 vaccine due to social media said she’s ‘so thankful’ she did after being floored by the virus

A woman who currently has coronavirus said she’s so thankful she got one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as she believes otherwise she’d be in hospital.

Miriam, who is under the age of 34, said she almost didn’t get the vaccine because of “fake news” she was reading online about it.

However, after catching Covid-19 almost two weeks ago she said she’s thankful she got it as she’s been totally wiped out from the virus.

Speaking about her symptoms on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline, Miriam said: "I’m a lot better than what I was last week.

“I had a fever, I lost my taste and smell, that's still gone, and I’d no energy. I sat on the bed for two hours trying to get up and get dressed, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.

“I’ve two more days of isolation but I think ill be isolating longer considering I still have symptoms and I'm still very congested and my eyes are red raw, they are bloodshot and so sore

“So it’s still ongoing but I'm getting there.”

Miriam said she was initially wary of getting the vaccine due to things she was reading online.

“I had one vaccine and I was due to get the second one last week, initially when the vaccines came out I was against getting it because of what was put out there on social media,” she said.

"The sad thing about it is it’s fake news and that's the problem a lot of young people are hesitating because they are afraid of what's going to happen and that's what worried me, what are going to be the effects?

“But I did my own research in the end and thought we all can’t die from it so a bit of common sense prevailed in the end.

"I'm so thankful I decided to get the vaccine because I honestly do think if I hadn’t had one vaccine it'd be a different story considering it had floored me so quickly."

Miriam said she was in hospital with the swine flu a few years back, so she “absolutely” thinks coronavirus would have hospitalised her if she hadn’t had one jab.

“A few years ago I had the swine flu and I ended up in hospital with that, it nearly killed me I had bilateral pneumonia I was very very ill,” she said.

"And I said if Covid is anything like that, and it’s meant to be worse, so I think if I hadn't have had the vaccine it would be so much worse, I’d be in the hospital.

“When I first got the symptoms I did worry I would end up in hospital. But I'm so happy [I got the jab] because I was at a 50/50 stage where i didn't know if I was going to get the vaccine.”