Woman was ‘dragged out of car by masked man armed with hammer’ when meeting up to sell iPhone

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A woman has told of her “traumatic experience” after she was allegedly dragged from a car by a man armed with a hammer.

Sylwia Skawinska (22), from Co Wexford, had arranged to meet a man who had contacted her on a buy-and-sell website about purchasing her iPhone 11 for €350.

