Woman walking alongside child on bicycle fatally struck by car

A woman walking with a child on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car yesterday evening.

A woman walking with a child on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car yesterday evening.

The pedestrian, aged in her fifties, was walking on the hard shoulder of a road when she was struck by the car at Kilcoran, Cahir, Co Tipperary.

The tragic incident occurred at 8.20pm on Monday evening. Gardaí say the collision occurred on the Old Cork Road (R639). The child was not injured and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car involved was travelling from Cahir towards Mitchelstown. The driver of the car, a man in his late twenties, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.

Online Editors