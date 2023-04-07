Woman threatened and dog attacked at home by masked gang armed with gun

A woman has been threatened by three masked men armed with a gun.

The intruders forced their way inside the property in the Hillman Street area of north Belfast. at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

However, it was only reported to police on Thursday evening.

A dog inside the property was struck with a flick baton during the incident.

The female, aged in her 50s, escaped physical injury.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ash said: “The male armed with the suspected firearm is described as being aged between 40-45 years old, 5”7 in height and of short, stocky build.

"He is described as wearing a navy coat with the hood pulled over his head and a dark coloured snood around his face.

"The second man is described as being around 6”0 in height, aged between 40-45 years old and of heavy build.

"He is described as wearing a green, waist-length army style coat, blue jeans black snood and black hoodie under the coat.

"He is described as being armed with a flick baton.

"The third man is described as of slim build, in his mid 20s and about 5”8 in height. He is described as wearing a black tracksuit, black snood and a hood pulled tightly over his face.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1807 06/04/23.”