Woman 'terrified' photos uploaded to porn sites might affect job chances

A young woman whose Facebook photos were uploaded by a man onto two pornography websites feared it would be the first thing prospective employers saw if they looked up her name online.

Daire Hickey McGovern (21), from Shannon, Co Clare, has spoken out after Evan Meehan had all charges struck out by the courts last month.

He had uploaded photos of 19 girls onto the websites and pleaded guilty to uploading 30 photos in total.

All of the girls were Facebook friends of Meehan (25).

Ms Hickey McGovern contacted RTÉ's 'Liveline' over the issue and called for stronger legislation on cyber crimes such as this.

Speaking to the Irish Independent last night, she said she could not stop crying when she found out her photos were being used on the sites.

She said they were just regular Facebook photos and were of her when she was underage.

She criticised Meehan's solicitor, who said his client was a boy at the time when he was aged 19 and 20.

"I was afraid that when people would google me the first thing that would come up is photos of me on a porn site," she said.

"My first name was on it. My name is distinctive as well, I was terrified that this would come up when you google me, applying for jobs. I'm a law grad as well so it doesn't help.

"At least now it's there but on my terms.

"It's my name, it's my face, it's really upsetting."

She added there were comments made under the photos that were also upsetting and would make you paranoid as to who had seen the photos.

"I didn't look at them, I couldn't, I thought it was too much," she added.

Irish Independent