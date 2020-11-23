Woman tells of her horror as she discovers that photos of her teenage self were shared online  

A 22-year-old Dublin woman has told how she discovered pictures of herself as a teenager among hundreds of thousands of pictures which were leaked online without consent.

Amy, who has asked to not have her surname mentioned, was one of many Irish women affected by a major case of online image-based abuse.

Megafiles with hundreds of thousands of intimate and sexual pictures, have been published online without consent. In some cases the images include underage girls, and some women appear to have been photographed in changing rooms without their knowledge.

The emergence of the massive breach of privacy has prompted calls for the Government to urgently make sharing intimate images without consent a crime. Amy’s friend had texted her and told her pictures of her had been included in the leak to the site.

“The ones that my friend was talking about were of me as an adult, with my name attached,” she said.

"As I continued to look through the pictures to find out if there were any more, I found ones of me when I was 17.

”It didn’t have my name, so people wouldn’t know it was me, but I recognised my bedroom in the background.”

Amy said she did not know where the pictures of her as an adult – which appeared beside her full name – had come from. She believes the pictures of her as a teenager may have come from a former boyfriend who had sent them to his friend. She does not know who leaked them.

“I don’t know who shared them, I don’t know anything like that. It’s exhausting,” she said.

“I can’t think of a single person I know who would be involved in something like that. But that’s the thing: if you ask anyone, they would tell you that they don’t know anyone who could do this either. No one wants to think and really believes that they know someone capable of doing this.

“Right now, my faith in the men around me and the men that I know and the men I have trusted is on the floor. Anything anyone tells me about who did it really can’t make a difference.”

Amy said she and other women affected have been left deeply disappointed that there is no law to protect them from having intimate images shared without their consent.

“There has been a lot of people victim blaming, and saying if we didn’t want the pictures leaked we shouldn’t have taken them. People are saying we got what we deserved, really awful things,” she said.