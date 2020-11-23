| 7.8°C Dublin

Woman tells of her horror as she discovers that photos of her teenage self were shared online  

The sharing of intimate images can have a devastating effect. Photo posed Expand

Ellen Coyne

A 22-year-old Dublin woman has told how she discovered pictures of herself as a teenager among hundreds of thousands of pictures which were leaked online without consent.

Amy, who has asked to not have her surname mentioned, was one of many Irish women affected by a major case of online image-based abuse.

Megafiles with hundreds of thousands of intimate and sexual pictures, have been published online without consent. In some cases the images include underage girls, and some women appear to have been photographed in changing rooms without their knowledge.

Privacy