Woman tased by armed gardaí following standoff in Limerick City, two men injured during incident

A woman in her 30s was tased by armed gardaí before being arrested in connection with a knife offence that led to two men requiring medical treatment in Limerick City on Wednesday.

At approximately 11.15pm on Wednesday night, uniformed gardaí responded to a call of a female acting in what investigators have described as a “threatening and erratic manner”. The incident took place at a home in the Clare Street area of the city and unarmed uniform officers were supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit.

“On arrival at the location, uniformed gardaí spoke with an adult male who had received minor injuries to his arms. A female remained in the domestic residence and had access to domestic knives and was acting in a threatening manner. Another adult male was also present in the domestic residence with the female,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Following an intervention by the Armed Support Unit, including the deployment of a Taser, the female (aged in her 30s) was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.”

The woman is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Limerick garda station.

Both men received medical attention, for minor injuries, by paramedics at the scene, gardaí said.

The force said investigations are ongoing and updates will be provided.