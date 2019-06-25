Woman suffers severe injuries in cliff fall after Sea Sessions festival

A woman received serious injuries after falling off a cliff in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The cliff's edge was close to where Sea Sessions, Bundoran's popular three day music festival, was taking place.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is believed to have fallen at Tullan Strand sometime after 2am. The cliff was roughly 40 feet tall.

Her injuries are understood to be serious. Gardaí confirmed the woman injured both of her legs in the accident and was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Killian O'Kelly, a rescuer with Bundoran Royal National Lifeboat Institution, said he attended the scene and the woman received severe injuries to her legs.

"The cliff was about 40 feet in height, it was like falling off a two storey building," Mr O'Kelly explained.

Naomi Myers and her partner attended Sea Sessions that night and were strolling on Tullan beach around 3am when they came across the scene.

"Upon our return across the beach around half three, we noticed some commotion at the base of the cliff," Naomi said.

"We discovered that a young concert goer had fallen some forty feet down the cliff onto rocks on the beach below. A team of paramedics, RNLI Lifeboat crews and Gardaí were making a tremendous effort to treat and save the girl.

"With the help of a stretcher fitted golf buggy, they quickly moved her up a dirt track to an ambulance at the top of the cliff," Naomi said.

"Funnily, on our walk around the beautiful cliff path on Friday, my partner remarked that the path lacked adequate stewarding or warning signage, given its proximity to the festival campsite."

Sea Sessions confirmed it is aware of the incident.

"Unfortunately a person, who was not staying at the campsite, took a late night fall in a public area in Bundoran," said a Sea Sessions spokesperson.

"Promoters understand she is recuperating well in hospital. We wish her a speedy recovery. The coastline is a beautiful and scenic spot but we always urge all people to take every care possible when coming to the coast.

"Sea Session's event management plan is carefully developed in consultation with local statutory agencies, An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the county council. Each year Sea Sessions continue to review and improve the event with all parties in the interest of improving customer safety and experience."

Online Editors