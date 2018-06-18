Woman suffers 'multiple injuries' after falling at quarry near Killiney Hill
A woman in her 50s has suffered "multiple injuries" after falling at Dalkey Quarry near Killiney Hill in south Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade and the Irish Coast Guard attended the scene shortly after 9am this morning.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said the woman was in "an inaccessible area" and a rescue mission was launched.
The woman has since been airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.
We have units from Dun Laoghaire and rescue tender from Dolphin's Barn currently involved in a joint rescue operation in #Dalkey with @IrishCoastGuard and @AmbulanceNAS. pic.twitter.com/xJDo63VLWD— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 18, 2018
Online Editors