Monday 18 June 2018

Woman suffers 'multiple injuries' after falling at quarry near Killiney Hill

The woman being airlifted to hospital Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Amy Molloy

A woman in her 50s has suffered "multiple injuries" after falling at Dalkey Quarry near Killiney Hill in south Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade and the Irish Coast Guard attended the scene shortly after 9am this morning.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the woman was in "an inaccessible area" and a rescue mission was launched.

The woman has since been airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.

More to follow...

Online Editors

