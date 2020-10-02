Woman speaks out after 'father figure' given four month suspended sentence for stalking and harassing her

Amy-Maria Dunne was being stalked and harassed for four months.

A woman has spoken about how she will still “live in fear” after a man who she once saw as a father figure has been convicted and given a four-month suspension after stalking and harassing her.

Amy-Maria Dunne (30) said that her vegetable delivery man, Eamon Byrne (59) of Marley’s Lane, Drogheda, was caught as her stalker after gardaí found he was claiming Tesco club card points while buying multiple mobile phones to harass her.

The mother-of-one said Byrne would hold her "like a granddad" as she was upset and petrified for her life, however, little did she know that the man comforting her was secretly stalking and harassing her.

He sent text messages of a sexual nature to Ms Dunne off unknown numbers, left vegetables and washing powder on her doorstep and stole intimate clothing items.

Ms Dunne said on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline that although going through the courts was tough, it was nothing compared to her previous experience in the High Court.

In 2007, when Ms Dunne was just 17-years-old, she took on the State, including the Health Services Executive (HSE), after being refused an abortion even though medical experts said her baby wouldn’t survive after it was born.

Known as ‘Miss D’ at the time, because she was a minor, she won the High Court battle to allow her to travel abroad for an abortion.

The HSE had tried to stop her from travelling and a social worker told gardaí to stop her from travelling- however, the High Court said this had no foundation in the law.

At the age of 26, Ms Dunne believes that Byrne began to groom her, despite knowing the hardships she had previously faced in her life.

She explained that she didn’t realise it was in fact Byrne who was stalking her until her friends and family told her that something wasn’t right.

“It was a build-up of everyone else having to tell me because I always see the best in people. He was a single lonely man and I felt sorry for him,” Ms Dunne explained.

“They were saying ‘it’s not normal for a man to get angry because you’re not talking to him and he’s an older man.

“Then it wasn’t until the gardaí came back to me and told me it was him that was stalking me that I actually knew.

“However, even afterward I still couldn’t fathom how a man could be sitting in my home, holding me like a grandfather while I was petrified of this person who was going to do something to me.

“He told me not to go to the guards and now I find that a bit ironic because now he’s walking the streets.”

