Woman secures protection order against ex-partner after he ‘chased’ her with iron bar

A man hospitalised his ex-partner after he assaulted her and then chased her with an iron bar, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, the woman - sporting a black-eye two weeks after the alleged assault - secured a Protection Order against the man.

The woman told Judge Sandra Murphy that two weeks ago at her home, her ex-partner “assaulted me”.

She stated: “He was punching me and he tried to choke me. He also chased me with an iron bar. I had a black eye, bruised ribs and bruises around my neck”.

She said: “An ambulance had to be called. I was released after treatment. A few days later. I had to go back to hospital as I was suffering from dizziness. I am afraid of him.”

The couple have two children together including a baby aged less than nine months old.

The woman told Judge Murphy that the man has been violent towards her in the past and she has previously secured a Protection Order against him.

After hearing evidence in the case, Judge Murphy stated that she was satisfied that there were reasonable grounds for the granting of the Protection Order.

Judge Murphy stated that the order prohibits contact from the man except in respect of access and welfare of their two children.

The woman told Judge Murphy that she would never stop her estranged partner from seeing their two children.

She told the court: “I wouldn’t do that, he would be a very good Dad. If he wants to see the children I would never stop him.”

Judge Murphy advised the woman to retain a solicitor for any future court hearings.

In an unrelated case, Judge Murphy granted a Protection Order to a man against his estranged wife.

The man told the court that his ex-wife had last year made an allegation of sex abuse against him that was deemed unfounded by the Gardai and TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency (CFA) after an investigation.

The man told Judge Murphy that his ex-wife recently trespassed into his new home.

The man told Judge Murphy: “It is not okay to come into my new home and trespass. Her message to me was chilling. She said ‘there was no need to be frightened’."

The man stated that the incident “has left me in fear in my new home”.

He said that he was forced to leave the family home last year “due to domestic abuse, physical, verbal and emotional perpetrated on me by my wife”.

Judge Murphy granted the Protection Order in respect of the man and a daughter against the woman.

The man said that his daughter is terrified of bumping into her mother on the street.

Online Editors