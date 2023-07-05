Woman says men ‘destroyed her life’ after intruder broke into her home

A woman has been left frightened for her life after an intruder broke into her home last week.

Dorothy Morgan was at her home in Mullagh, Co Cavan, when the break-in incident happened - now this has left her too afraid to go to her own garden.

The 73-year-old was unable to sleep due to her arthritis and was watching The Godfather at about 4am last Wednesday when the break-in happened.

She said her house was broken into by a man whom she described to be in his 30s.

“I was nearly about to doze off, and then the backdoor opened and there he was - this man,” she told LMFM Radio's Late Lunch programme

"I said what do you want and he said he was looking for money. I told him there was €50 in my purse and ‘just take the money and go’,” she added.

"He didn't hurt me, I have to say but when I told him this was a nightmare, he said it would be my worst nightmare if I got up out of the chair.”

After the intruder left her home, Dorothy rang the guards, only to find him in her house again - 20 minutes later.

“I said ‘you got the money, there’s nothing here for you, what do you want?’” said Dorothy to the intruder.

“Apart from what he did to me, I would like to be out on my own garden, to sit in the sun, I am now too frightened to go out to my own garden because he is there in my head.

“I am afraid to open up the backgate, I am afraid to open the backdoor because I can't get his visage out of my head.”

Dorothy said the intruder had broken her gate which she had spent €200 to fix recently. The guards were able to repair the gate.

According to a statement issued by the gardaí, they responded to reports of an intoxicated male in a residential area in Mullagh, Co Cavan shortly after 4am on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

“A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene for public order offences and detained under sections of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cavan District Court on Thursday morning, 6 July 2023,” the statement said.

The woman from Cavan concluded: "I was living in contentment in Mullagh but he has destroyed my life. I don't think I'll ever get over this. The fear will be there for the rest of my life"

"It’s so unfair. I worked hard all my life and never did hurt or harm to anybody and for someone to come along and do a thing like this, is shameful.”