A YOUNG woman was hospitalised after she was stabbed in the head and neck with a fork at a popular Dublin restaurant.

Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the head and neck with fork at popular Dublin restaurant

Gardai have launched an investigation into the assault that occurred inside Captain Americas in Blanchardstown on Monday night at about 8.45pm.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, received minor injuries to her head and neck when she was attacked with a fork.

Gardai and the emergency services rushed to the scene and treated the woman before she was transported to hospital.

A garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: “Gardaí are investigating an assault incident that occurred in a restaurant in the Blanchardstown Retail Park on 1/7/19 at approximately 8:45pm.

“A woman in her early 20s received minor injuries to her head and neck allegedly caused by a fork. She was taken to Connolly Hospital as a precaution.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Online Editors