Woman 'physically pulled' from car by two men in early morning car-jacking

Gardai in Co Meath are investigating a car-jacking during which the female driver was confronted by two men this morning.

The incident happened at 5.40 am when the driver, in a 09 CE registered silver coloured Renault Megane pulled in at Moyfenrath, Enfield as she was waiting for a lift in another car.

The victim is understood to have been car pooling for a commute and was waiting on her lift.

A Garda spokesperson said the motorist, "was suddenly confronted by two men".

"She was physically pulled out of the car and the two men got in and drove the car away in the direction of Kilcock," they said.

"Gardaí are investigating reports that the two men had been walking on the ring road and on the Main Street at Enfield for some time prior to the incident."

Gardaí are appealing to any witness to contact them and are appealing in particular "to anybody who was driving in the area this morning and who may have dashcam footage capturing the incident or two men walking in the area, to contact Trim Garda Station on 046-9481540."

